The Newport County Youth Chorus is welcoming students in grades 2 through 4 to join us for our next 6-week session entitled “Songs of the Earth.” We think every day should be “Earth Day!” Join us as we sing about all the beautiful things we find in nature. Classes are offered on Tuesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 pm at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church (12 Marlborough, Newport) or Thursdays from 5:15 – 6:15 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church (200 Turner Road, Middletown) beginning the week of February 27 and concluding on April 6. It is free to participate and no audition or previous experience is necessary — just a love of singing! NCYC celebrates everyone’s unique voice and how it contributes and strengthens our community of voices. Rehearsals are fun, encouraging and joyful!

All are welcome! If you or someone you know would like to join the group, please reach out to newportcountyyouthchorus@gmail.com or sign up at www.newportsings.org/join. For more information about the chorus, please visit www.newportsings.org.