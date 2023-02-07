Newport Classical this week announced its ongoing Chamber Series will feature five concerts between February and June 2023 at the organization’s home venue, the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church, located at 42 Dearborn Street in Newport.

On February 17, Newport Classical will present celebrated Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Martinez, in music by Rachmaninoff and Beethoven, along with selections by young composers Caroline Shaw and Viet Cuong and Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos. Versatile, daring, and insightful, Martinez is establishing a reputation on both the national and international stages for the lyricism of her playing, her compelling interpretations, and her elegant stage presence. Since making her orchestral debut at age seven, Martinez has played with distinguished orchestras around the world and her wide-ranging career includes world premieres of new music, live performance broadcasts, and interviews on TV and radio.

On March 10, Newport Classical brings virtuoso 25-year-old violinist Randall Goosby, hailed by The New York Times for his “exquisite tone and sheer virtuosity,” for a concert with pianist Ann Han that blends traditional and 20th-century works by Beethoven, Grant Still, Ravel, and Boulanger. Goosby signed to the major label Decca Classics in 2020 at the age of 24, and is acclaimed not only for his musicianship but also his mission to make music more inclusive and accessible and to bring the music of under-represented composers to light.

The powerhouse duo of Thomas Mesa hailed as one of the most charismatic cellists of his generation, and Ilya Yakushev, known for his pyrotechnics on the piano, performs Newport Classical’s April 21 Chamber Series concert. Their program features music by J.S. Bach and Rachmaninoff alongside contemporary works by Lera Auerbach and Kevin Day. These two musicians joined together to form a duo of “equal footing” for a “great musical performance,” showcasing core works from the classical cannon alongside pieces by the next generation of great composers.

On May 19, Newport Classical presents the remarkable saxophonists of the Kenari Quartet, described as “polished” and “intense” by the Wall Street Journal and “flat-out amazing” by Cleveland Classical, in a concert that includes music by J.S. Bach and Mendelssohn, Jennifer Higdon’s Short Stories, and David Maslanka’s Mountain Roads. The Kenari Quartet delivers inspiring performances that transform the perception of the saxophone and aims to highlight the instrument’s remarkable versatility by presenting meticulously crafted repertoire from all periods of classical and contemporary music.

The Chamber Series Finale concert on June 9 will feature American violinist Stella Chen, joining forces with pianist Henry Kramer, who is returning to Newport after his acclaimed Opening Night performance. Chen garnered worldwide attention with her first-prize win at the 2019 Queen Elizabeth International Violin Competition, followed by the 2020 Avery Fisher Career Grant and 2020 Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award. She will perform music by Grażyna Bacewicz and Eleanor Alberga alongside the violin sonatas of Schumann and Grieg. (Chen replaces William Hagen, who is unable to perform.)

As part of Newport Classical’s desire to create connections between classical music, the artists who perform it, and the Newport community, all musicians performing on the Chamber Series will also go into the Newport-area public schools to perform for and speak with students through Newport Classical’s Music Education Residency initiative.

Next, the 2023 Newport Classical Music Festival will take place from July 4-23, 2023. Details will be announced in March.