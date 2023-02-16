The City of Newport has announced that on February 22, 2023, the City Council will hold interviews for applicants seeking to serve on the Historic District Commission and Waterfront Commission.
The interviews will take place in the 2nd Floor Conference Room of City Hall. The Council will interview three applicants, with Deanna Amorello and Frank Balla seeking appointments to the Historic District Commission, and Henry DiPietro seeking a position on the Waterfront Commission.
The interviews will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Deanna Amorello, followed by Frank Balla at 5:20 p.m. and Henry DiPietro at 5:40 p.m. The Council may also discuss how they plan to vote on the applicants seeking an appointment to these boards or commissions at a regularly scheduled Council meeting, where a vote to appoint an applicant will be considered.
With the ice bar as the centerpiece, guests can savor specialty drinks while enjoying views of Narragansett Bay and Newport Harbor.
Residents and tourists alike are gearing up for one of the most popular Newport Winter Festival activities – Polar Pineapples! Celebrating its 8th year, Polar Pineapples is back and better than ever. Taking place at Newport Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurney’s), Polar Pineapples will take place on Friday, February 17th, and Saturday, February 18th, from…
Stacker compiled statistics about where people in Providence are looking to buy homes using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com.
The Covid-19 pandemic ushered in a period of frantic, domestic migration that saw Americans moving farther away from established urban centers. The number of homes sold every month has slowed as interest rates have risen, cooling some of those pandemic trends. But many Americans are still choosing to move long distances, and the vast majority…
The Love Hangover is an annual post-Valentine’s Day event established by Providence-based artist and musician Jen Long. This year’s concert featured a number of well-known locals, including established performers and rising stars playing Revival Brewing at Lost Valley Pizza in Providence. The show was a benefit for RIOT RI, a non-profit that uses music creation,…
The annual-favorite event for runners from both near and far will be held on June 4th, 2023.
Newport’s famous BankNewport 10 Miler road race has announced that BankNewport will continue as the title sponsor of the event through 2025. Produced by Gray Matter Marketing, the race is set to take place on June 4th, 2023, and is a highly anticipated event for runners near and far. President of Gray Matter Marketing, Matt…
The Newport, Rhode Island-based team discovered the damage when the boat was lifted from the water after arriving in Cape Town for the completion of the second leg.
The American boat in The Ocean Race sustained cracks in both foils during the second leg of the around-the-world competition and has asked for permission to replace them before leaving on the 12,750-nautical mile run to Brazil — the longest leg in the 50-year history of the event. “To head into the Southern Ocean for…
