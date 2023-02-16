The City of Newport has announced that on February 22, 2023, the City Council will hold interviews for applicants seeking to serve on the Historic District Commission and Waterfront Commission.

The interviews will take place in the 2nd Floor Conference Room of City Hall. The Council will interview three applicants, with Deanna Amorello and Frank Balla seeking appointments to the Historic District Commission, and Henry DiPietro seeking a position on the Waterfront Commission.

The interviews will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Deanna Amorello, followed by Frank Balla at 5:20 p.m. and Henry DiPietro at 5:40 p.m. The Council may also discuss how they plan to vote on the applicants seeking an appointment to these boards or commissions at a regularly scheduled Council meeting, where a vote to appoint an applicant will be considered.

The Historic District Commission comprises a body of volunteers appointed by the City Council and advised by the City’s Historic Preservation Planner. Together, they oversee development within the City’s Historic District.

The Waterfront Commission is comprised of nine members, each appointed to three-year terms appointed by the City Council, with the Harbormaster serving as a technical advisor.

The interviews will be open to the public, and members of the community are encouraged to attend to learn more about the applicants and the role of the commissions in Newport.

For more information about the City of Newport’s boards and commissions, visit the City’s website.