Just a couple of hours after battling a shed fire, Portsmouth Fire Department responded at 7:51 pm to Burma Road for a motor vehicle accident.

“At 1951 hours Portsmouth Firefighters responded to a 911 call in the area of Burma Rd reporting a major motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles and reports that one of the vehicles was on fire.

PFD Car 2 (Assistant Chief), E3, E1, R2, MFD R1 & E1, Navy Fire Rescue 75 responded. Three patients were transported to area hospitals. Both vehicles involved sustained major damage. PPD and MPD were also on scene”.