Just a couple of hours after battling a shed fire, Portsmouth Fire Department responded at 7:51 pm to Burma Road for a motor vehicle accident.
“At 1951 hours Portsmouth Firefighters responded to a 911 call in the area of Burma Rd reporting a major motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles and reports that one of the vehicles was on fire.
PFD Car 2 (Assistant Chief), E3, E1, R2, MFD R1 & E1, Navy Fire Rescue 75 responded. Three patients were transported to area hospitals. Both vehicles involved sustained major damage. PPD and MPD were also on scene”.
Read More From WUN
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport; Weather Forecast Marine Forecast
Famous speeches from every US president
Presidential speeches have been an invaluable part of U.S. democracy since Washington’s inaugural address on April 30, 1789. While much of the oral tradition has remained unchanged, the evolution of mass communication has turned speeches into conversations. Using historical documents, government and political science websites, and news articles, Stacker curated a gallery of famous speeches…
Jerry Frear: What is mindfulness?
Mindfulness is a word that is thrown around a lot these days, but what exactly is it? Mindfulness is a mental state achieved by focusing awareness on the present moment, while calmly acknowledging and accepting the feelings, thoughts, and bodily sensations. It involves paying attention to the present moment without judgment, in a non-reactive way.…
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
The following is the National Weather Service Surf Zone Forecast for Newport, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.
Leading New England musicians playing David Crosby tribute at City Winery in Boston Feb 27
Some of New England’s favorite folk/rock/blues musicians will be on stage for a musical celebration of David Crosby at City Winery Boston on Monday, February 27. Tickets are on sale now for the 7:30pm show at citywinery.com/boston. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame. The iconoclastic Crosby, who died last month was “A…
Croswell scores 21, No. 24 Providence edges Villanova 85-72
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 24th-ranked Providence earned its 20th victory of the season, holding on for a 85-72 win over Villanova on Saturday. Bryce Hopkins added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Noah Locked finished with 16 points. Croswell connected on two late free throws to…
DeBrusk returns, scores to power Bruins past Islanders 6-2
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored two minutes into his first game in six weeks, Trent Frederic had a pair of goals and Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots to lead the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday. Nick Foligno, Patrice Bergeron and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston,…
Thompson scores 15, UMass defeats Rhode Island 69-45
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Keon Thompson’s 15 points helped UMass defeat Rhode Island 69-45 on Saturday. Thompson added six rebounds and five assists for the Minutemen (14-13, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). RJ Luis added 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor and had seven rebounds. Tafara Gapare recorded 11 points. The Minutemen…
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Prices are holding steady as drivers demanded less gas over the last week. A gallon of gas was $3.42 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of February 17. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review. Colorado, Florida…
12 teams and a packed house at Portsmouth History Trivia Night
The Portsmouth Historical Society hosted its Fifth Annual Portsmouth History Trivia Night on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille. Twelve teams participated with the “North Enders” (with teammates Jerry and Donna Macomber, Bob Hamilton, Lois Ryan, Anna Jones, and Dave Duggan) coming out on top closely followed by the “Quonset Hut…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.