Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Rhode Island from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Rhode Island

Canva

#50. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 303

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#82 (tie) most common name, -52.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #60

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,985

Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#49. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 311

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 397 (#19 most common name, +27.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #70

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,858

Canva

#48. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 316

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#40 (tie) most common name, -8.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476

Canva

#47. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 317

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 650 (#2 most common name, +105.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #90

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 44,904

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#46. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 327

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 662 (#1 most common name, +102.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Rhode Island

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#45. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 331

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 384 (#21 most common name, +16.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#44. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 343

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#143 (tie) most common name, -79.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #66

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,105

noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#43. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 350

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 351 (#26 most common name, +0.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360

Canva

#42. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 362

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 360 (#24 most common name, -0.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,487

Canva

#41. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 368

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#80 (tie) most common name, -59.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 111,009

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Rhode Island

Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#40. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 380

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 205 (#60 most common name, -46.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#39. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 403

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 293 (#37 most common name, -27.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#38. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 403

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 241 (#51 (tie) most common name, -40.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 106,624

Canva

#37. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 417

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 196 (#63 most common name, -53.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,538

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#36. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 425

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 122 (#96 most common name, -71.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Rhode Island

Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#35. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 427

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 456 (#13 most common name, +6.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,546

Canva

#34. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 438

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#119 most common name, -78.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,140

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#33. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 439

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 603 (#6 most common name, +37.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014

Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#32. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 459

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#70 most common name, -61.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962

Canva

#31. Evan

Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 467

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 229 (#54 (tie) most common name, -51.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,128

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Rhode Island

Canva

#30. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 473

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#38 most common name, -38.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 102,075

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#29. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 477

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 253 (#46 most common name, -47.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#28. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 493

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 276 (#42 most common name, -44.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#27. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 505

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 360 (#24 most common name, -28.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,871

Fotonium // Shutterstock

#26. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 538

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 344 (#29 most common name, -36.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Rhode Island

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#25. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 540

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 620 (#4 most common name, +14.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446

Mallmo // Shutterstock

#24. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 569

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 436 (#15 most common name, -23.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127

Canva

#23. Aidan

Aidan is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “little fire”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 572

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 113 (#102 most common name, -80.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #55

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,482

Canva

#22. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 582

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 381 (#22 most common name, -34.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,495

Canva

#21. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 603

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#40 (tie) most common name, -52.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Rhode Island

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#20. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 618

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 360 (#24 most common name, -41.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#19. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 623

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#27 (tie) most common name, -44.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093

Falcona // Shutterstock

#18. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 651

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 483 (#10 most common name, -25.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328

Shutterstock

#17. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 671

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 306 (#34 (tie) most common name, -54.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#16. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 686

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 252 (#47 (tie) most common name, -63.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Rhode Island

Canva

#15. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 717

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 241 (#51 (tie) most common name, -66.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548

Capable97 // Shutterstock

#14. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 721

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 394 (#20 most common name, -45.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966

Canva

#13. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 752

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#3 most common name, -17.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#12. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 778

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 338 (#30 most common name, -56.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321

2p2play // Shutterstock

#11. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 778

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#31 most common name, -58.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Rhode Island

Canva

#10. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 784

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 523 (#8 most common name, -33.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#9. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 792

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 469 (#11 most common name, -40.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795

Canva

#8. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 794

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 434 (#16 most common name, -45.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#7. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 811

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 465 (#12 most common name, -42.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793

Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#6. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 815

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 318 (#32 most common name, -61.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#5. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 894

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#27 (tie) most common name, -61.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#4. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 957

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 302 (#36 most common name, -68.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582

Canva

#3. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,012

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 547 (#7 most common name, -45.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911

pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#2. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,057

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 449 (#14 most common name, -57.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,133

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#5 most common name, -45.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site