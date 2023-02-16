Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Rhode Island from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 303
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#82 (tie) most common name, -52.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #60
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,985
#49. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 311
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 397 (#19 most common name, +27.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #70
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,858
#48. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 316
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#40 (tie) most common name, -8.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476
#47. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 317
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 650 (#2 most common name, +105.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #90
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 44,904
#46. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 327
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 662 (#1 most common name, +102.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477
#45. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 331
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 384 (#21 most common name, +16.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797
#44. Sean
Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 343
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#143 (tie) most common name, -79.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #66
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,105
#43. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 350
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 351 (#26 most common name, +0.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360
#42. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 362
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 360 (#24 most common name, -0.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,487
#41. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 368
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#80 (tie) most common name, -59.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 111,009
#40. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 380
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 205 (#60 most common name, -46.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149
#39. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 403
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 293 (#37 most common name, -27.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968
#38. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 403
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 241 (#51 (tie) most common name, -40.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 106,624
#37. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 417
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 196 (#63 most common name, -53.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,538
#36. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 425
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 122 (#96 most common name, -71.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964
#35. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 427
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 456 (#13 most common name, +6.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,546
#34. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 438
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#119 most common name, -78.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,140
#33. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 439
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 603 (#6 most common name, +37.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014
#32. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 459
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#70 most common name, -61.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962
#31. Evan
Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 467
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 229 (#54 (tie) most common name, -51.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,128
#30. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 473
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#38 most common name, -38.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 102,075
#29. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 477
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 253 (#46 most common name, -47.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787
#28. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 493
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 276 (#42 most common name, -44.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384
#27. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 505
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 360 (#24 most common name, -28.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,871
#26. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 538
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 344 (#29 most common name, -36.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500
#25. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 540
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 620 (#4 most common name, +14.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446
#24. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 569
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 436 (#15 most common name, -23.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127
#23. Aidan
Aidan is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “little fire”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 572
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 113 (#102 most common name, -80.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,482
#22. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 582
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 381 (#22 most common name, -34.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,495
#21. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 603
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#40 (tie) most common name, -52.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935
#20. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 618
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 360 (#24 most common name, -41.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785
#19. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 623
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#27 (tie) most common name, -44.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093
#18. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 651
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 483 (#10 most common name, -25.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328
#17. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 671
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 306 (#34 (tie) most common name, -54.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810
#16. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 686
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 252 (#47 (tie) most common name, -63.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737
#15. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 717
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 241 (#51 (tie) most common name, -66.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548
#14. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 721
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 394 (#20 most common name, -45.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966
#13. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 752
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#3 most common name, -17.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246
#12. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 778
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 338 (#30 most common name, -56.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321
#11. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 778
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#31 most common name, -58.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485
#10. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 784
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 523 (#8 most common name, -33.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788
#9. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 792
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 469 (#11 most common name, -40.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795
#8. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 794
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 434 (#16 most common name, -45.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874
#7. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 811
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 465 (#12 most common name, -42.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793
#6. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 815
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 318 (#32 most common name, -61.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972
#5. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 894
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#27 (tie) most common name, -61.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208
#4. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 957
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 302 (#36 most common name, -68.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582
#3. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,012
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 547 (#7 most common name, -45.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911
#2. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,057
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 449 (#14 most common name, -57.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,133
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#5 most common name, -45.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610
This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.
