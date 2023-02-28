Two award-winning classical musicians will present a seldom-performed repertoire for viola and piano in “Bridge, Brahms and Beyond” presented by the Kingston Chamber Music Festival on Friday, March 17, 7-9 pm at the Jamestown Arts Center.
Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt and Natalie Zhu will perform a “kaleidoscope of sound” through dynamic pieces curated to highlight the unique viola sound: Brahms Sonata in F minor, Two Pieces by Frank Bridge, Morpheus by Rebecca Clarke and selections from the beloved Romeo and Juliet by Prokofiev (a rarely played piece which reimagines Shakespeare’s masterpiece from a composer’s perspective).
Beth Etter, executive director of the Kingston Chamber Music Festival offers, “Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt is one of the most distinguished violists of her generation. She and Natalie Zhu met through last year’s KCMF’s summer performances. Inspired to collaborate, they will share a stage for the first time to deliver a rarely performed repertoire. Based on the positive initial audience reaction, we anticipate a sold out show.”
“The range of the viola is on average the most similar to the human voice. I love how soulful the timbre is,” Pajaro-van de Stadt states.
Zhu adds, “So rich and warm, it’s a sound you cannot find with other instruments.”
“There’s nothing like listening to beautiful music while surrounded by beautiful art,” states Maureen Coleman, the Jamestown Arts Center’s executive director. “The Jamestown Arts Center’s high-ceilinged, spacious art gallery adds to the artful experience – classical music sounds incredible in the space!”
Both musicians are graduates of the Curtis Institute of Music. Pajaro-van de Stadt was the founding violist of the award-winning Dover Quartet from 2008-2022. Her Wigmore Hall recital was hailed as being “fleet and energetic…powerful and focused” by Strad Magazine. In addition to appearances as soloist with the Tokyo Philharmonic, Jacksonville Symphony, and Sphinx Chamber Orchestra, she has performed throughout the U.S., Latin America, Europe and Asia. Zhu is the recipient of numerous awards, and has performed throughout North America, Europe, and Asia as a soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician. The Philadelphia Inquirer described her playing as “deeply emotional and pianistic pyrotechnics.” She is known for captivating interpretations of a wide repertoire and has served as the artistic director of KCMF since 2009.
The Kingston Chamber Music Festival will celebrate its 35th season next summer. The two-week Festival brings renowned musicians together with young, rising artists to perform six concerts in the Fine Arts Center Concert Hall at the University of Rhode Island. The Kingston Chamber Music Festival also presents special concerts and events in varied settings throughout the year.
Tickets are $35 for general admission and are available here. JAC facilities are accessible.
At a Glance:
WHAT: Bridge, Brahms and Beyond Presented by Kingston Chamber Music Festival
WHEN: Friday, March 17, 7-9 pm
WHERE: Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley Street, Jamestown
The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theatre, dance and musical performances, film screenings, and educational programming including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop redesigned by award winning architects Estes/Twombly. Since 2014, it’s won five of Rhode Island Monthly’s ‘Best of Rhode Island’ awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.
The Jamestown Arts Center is a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org
By Meghan Kallman, a Democrat representing District 15 (Pawtucket, Providence) in the Rhode Island Senate.
I still get giddy every time I hop on the bus and ride from my home in Pawtucket to downtown Providence. I smile a big goofy smile, snap a selfie and text friends like I’m at a concert. I’m lucky to live right on the R-line, the most used (and only free) bus line in…
Last year, the Rhode Island Department of Education declared a state of emergency in child and adolescent Mental Health. A recent Centers for Disease Control report said there’s an alarming rise in mental health issues among teens, with some 10 percent actually considering suicide. When we visit with Newport Schools Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain for…
“Gideon may be a whole lot of fun to look at – just check out that overbite, but he’s even more fun to play with.”
Meet your new best friend, Gideon, this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! Gideon, who is available for adoption now at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, is a 10-year-old male mixed breed. Here’s what else the Potter League has to say about Gideon; Dobby the House Elf? Nope, it’s our very own elf,…
Rhode Island PBS today announced that it will host its annual Uncorked! A Food & Wine Event on April 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. Returning for its 23rd year, Uncorked! is the station’s largest fundraising event. Chef Ming Tsai, host of the PBS cooking show Simply Ming, will attend as the celebrity guest.…
To put the 20-year math and reading lows into context, HeyTutor analyzed the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress data from the DOE’s National Center for Education Statistics.
Several studies within the past year have shown just how detrimental remote learning has been to academic progress during the coronavirus pandemic, especially for students already disadvantaged by racial and economic achievement gaps. Harvard University’s Center for Education Policy Research, for example, looked at testing data from fall 2019 through fall 2021 of 2 million…
Stacker investigated the nature of the Trump, Biden, and Pence classified document scandals using a variety of news and government sources. Keep reading to see what these scandals have in common and how they differ.
The overclassification of government documents has been a hotly debated issue since the 1980s. In 2004, Congress held a hearing titled “Too Many Secrets: Overclassification as a barrier to critical information sharing,” which advocated for more conscientious practices to determine what information should be protected at different levels. At the federal level, there are three…
Beverly R. St.Pierre of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2023 surrounded by her family, after a short illness. Beverly was 93 years old. She was married to the late Armand St.Pierre. Beverly was born in Bronx, New York on December 1, 1929 and was the daughter of Norman and Minnie Newman.…
The Newport Secret Garden Tour is looking for volunteers for the upcoming July Tours which will take place in the city’s historic Point Section on July 7-9 from 10 AM to 4 PM.
Imagine yourself sitting in a very stunning colorful garden with a variety of trees and flowers, the sun shining down, a cool breeze grazing your face, and the sound of birds happily chirping away. Sounds delightful, right? The Newport Secret Garden Tour is looking for volunteers for the upcoming July Tours which will take place…
Stevenson , a RI native, has been a Newport resident for over 25 years and involved in numerous civic organizations.
The Board of Directors of the Friends of the Waterfront (FOW), the Newport-based “watchdog of the waterfront,” elected Lynda Stevenson of Newport as its new President, succeeding long-serving FOW President Johanna Vietry, who stepped down at the end of the year. Stevenson , a RI native, has been a Newport resident for over 25 years…
Newport Community Electricity Launching May 2023 with Rate of 9.361 ¢/kWh for Residential Customers
Newport residents can expect to save on their electricity bills beginning later this spring as the City of Newport readies to launch its energy aggregation program in May of 2023. The Program, dubbed Newport Community Electricity, was approved by the City Council in December of 2021 as part of an effort to provide new, competitively…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.
Ryan Belmore
Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.
Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.
Belmore currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.
Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/
Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.
Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.
In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.