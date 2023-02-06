Johnny Mathis, the legendary crooner known as the “Voice of Romance,” is set to return to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) as part of his “The Voice of Romance Tour.” Mathis will perform his greatest hits and personal favorites on September 23, 2023, at 8 PM.

Tickets for Mathis’ concert will go on sale on February 8, 2023, at 10 AM, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Fans can purchase tickets at the PPAC Box Office, online at ppacri.org, or by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Prices range from $39 to $99, with a limited number of premium pit seats available for $129.

With 67 years as a recording artist, Mathis has recorded nearly 80 albums and sold millions of records worldwide. He is best known for hits like “Chances Are,” “My Funny Valentine,” “It’s Not For Me To Say,” and “Misty.”

Mathis has had three songs inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame and has achieved 50 hits on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart. He has received five GRAMMY nominations and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Mathis remains Columbia Records’ longest-signed artist and continues to be known as “The Voice of Romance” and “The Voice of Christmas.”

This is a rare chance for fans to hear Mathis’ iconic voice live, so be sure to grab your tickets before they sell out.