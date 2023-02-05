Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “When you have a clear intention, the universe conspires to help you achieve it.” In growth we discover that life is a journey of self-discovery and self-improvement that requires a sense of intention and purpose. Intention also means aligning your actions with your values and beliefs, so that what you do is consistent with who you are and what you stand for. This helps to ensure that you are living a fulfilling life, and that your actions bring you joy and satisfaction. By having a clear intention and purpose, you are better able to navigate the ups and downs of life, and to make progress towards your goals and aspirations.

When it comes to growth, setting intentions is essential. It helps focus on what we want to achieve, and make progress towards the goals. Without intention, it is easy to get sidetracked and lose sight of what we truly want to accomplish.

It is important to be specific and realistic when it comes to intention. Instead of saying, “I want to be a better person,” change to, “I want to improve my communication skills.” This specific intention will give a clear target to work towards and make it easier to measure progress.

Once set, it is time to take action to make them happen. Break down our goals into manageable steps and take small actions every day to make progress. Celebrate your progress, no matter how small, as this helps keep motivation high. Remember, progress is the sum of consistent effort over time and by staying focused and determined, we can reach our goals.

Personal growth is a continuous process and it’s not always linear. There will be setbacks and challenges along the way. Lessons are learned through challenges which makes it important to stay focused and committed to the intentions and to be kind to ourselves when things don’t go as planned.

What intentions will you set this week?

Jerry Frear is a highly experienced transformation coach, executive coach, and business coach. With over 30 years of experience as a pastor and digital marketer, Jerry has a wealth of knowledge and expertise to draw upon in his coaching practice. He is dedicated to helping people become their best selves, and believes that there is always something to do every day to become better. If you have any questions or would like to connect with Jerry, email him at jerry@jerryfrear.com or visit his website at www.jerryfrear.com.