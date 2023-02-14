Jamestown resident William Pierce has been named to Western New England University’s President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Pierce, who is working toward a BSE in Mechanical Engineering, is one of over 500 students who achieved this mark of academic excellence. Students are named to the President’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher.

