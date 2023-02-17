Rhode Island General Assembly has been busy passing legislation aimed at improving the state’s education system, public safety, nursing home care, and more this week. The following are some highlights from this week’s news and events at the General Assembly.
The House of Representatives passed legislation sponsored by Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North Providence) that allows retired teachers to substitute in a school for up to 120 days in a school year without any loss, forfeiture, or reduction in retirement benefits. This bill now heads to the Senate, where Sen. Robert Britto (D-Dist. 18, East Providence, Pawtucket) has introduced similar legislation.
Rep. Justine A. Caldwell (D-Dist. 30, East Greenwich, West Greenwich) and Sen. Pamela J. Lauria (D-Dist. 32, Barrington, Bristol, East Providence) have introduced legislation requiring all firearms, when not in use by the owner or another authorized user, to be stored in a locked container or equipped with a tamper-resistant mechanical lock or another safety device properly engaged to render the firearm inoperable.
House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian (D-Dist. 63, East Providence, Pawtucket) has introduced a bill to help reduce power outages and long-term energy system costs by developing a more holistic, statewide approach toward managing vegetation that threatens electric grid reliability.
Rep. Kathleen A. Fogarty (D-Dist. 35, South Kingstown) has introduced legislation that would increase the criminal penalties on attacks to electric and cellular communication lines from $3,000 to $50,000; imprisonment from two years to 10 years, or both; and would require restitution for economic harm.
Rep. Evan P. Shanley (D-Dist. 24, Warwick, East Greenwich) has introduced legislation that would allow nursing home residents to use electronic monitoring devices in their rooms or private living units, provided that the resident, as well as the resident’s roommate, consent to such electronic monitoring in writing.
Lawmakers and advocates held a press conference in support of legislation introduced by Sen. Meghan E. Kallman (D-Dist. 15, Pawtucket, Providence) and Rep. Evan P. Shanley (D-Dist. 24, Warwick, East Greenwich) that would allow workers to contribute up to 8% of their salary to individual savings accounts through payroll deductions, at no cost to their employers.
Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Newport, Tiverton, Little Compton) and Rep. Teresa Tanzi (D-Dist. 34 South Kingstown, Narragansett) have introduced legislation to lower prescription drug costs, including creating a wholesale drug importation program to directly import lower-cost drugs from Canada to be sold throughout Rhode Island.
Rep. Enrique G. Sanchez (D-Dist. 9, Providence) has introduced legislation that would require the Governor’s Workforce Board to work with RIPTA and the Division of Motor Vehicles to recruit and train bus drivers.
Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson (D-Dist. 21, Warwick) and Sen. Linda Ujifusa (D-Dist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol) have introduced legislation to make the state’s publicly available websites compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In a piece of more lighthearted news, peanut butter cups won a decisive victory in a “chocolate election” staged by Rep. Rebecca Kislak (D-Dist. 4, Providence) and Sen. Valarie Lawson (D-Dist. 14, East Providence) as a demonstration of ranked-choice.
“Forget the U.S. hockey team knocking off the mighty Soviets at the 1980 Winter Olympics.
That shocking upset doesn’t come close to the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl against all imaginary odds”.
By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Columnist Forget the U.S. hockey team knocking off the mighty Soviets at the 1980 Winter Olympics. That shocking upset doesn’t come close to the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl against all imaginary odds. Or the Georgia Bulldogs somehow capturing a second straight national championship that no one except…
Connecticut environmental officials were monitoring reports Friday of sooty matter being found on parked cars throughout the state.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut environmental officials were monitoring reports Friday of sooty matter being found on parked cars throughout the state. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was unclear what exactly was falling from the sky or why, but it had not led to unhealthy air quality. In a statement,…
The Newport, Rhode Island-based team discovered the damage when the boat was lifted from the water after arriving in Cape Town for the completion of the second leg.
The American boat in The Ocean Race received permission on Friday to replace its cracked foils before the next leg of the around-the-world race — a 12,750-nautical mile run to Brazil that is the longest in the 50-year history of the event. “We are pleased with the Race Committee’s decision to allow us to replace…
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Bridge & Turnpike Authority February 19 – 25, 2023 Newport Claiborne Pell BridgeWestbound Rolling Lane Closures-2/21 and 2/22- 7…
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Friday announced that she is appointing Democratic state Rep. Jon Santiago to serve as the state’s first Cabinet-level veterans’ secretary.
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Friday announced that she is appointing Democratic state Rep. Jon Santiago to serve as the state’s first Cabinet-level veterans’ secretary. The action comes after lawmakers last year approved a bill creating the Executive Office of Veterans’ Services in response to the deaths…
Social Service and Community Organizations Serving Tiverton and Newport County Will Be Highlighted at this Free Family Event
The Sandywoods Farm Community Center in Tiverton, RI, is set to host a Community Outreach Event on Monday, March 13th, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public, and attendees can expect to find a variety of activities for children and teens. The event will also highlight the social…
From Showers to Sunshine: A Weekend of Weather Whiplash
As President’s Day Weekend approaches, many people across the country are planning their long weekend getaways and outdoor activities. However, the National Weather Service is warning of some inclement weather for Newport, Rhode Island that may impact those plans. This afternoon, the forecast calls for showers and patchy fog, with a high near 54. It…
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills requested a federal disaster declaration for seven Maine counties for damage from a wild December storm that left tens of thousands of people in the dark for Christmas.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills requested a federal disaster declaration for seven Maine counties for damage from a wild December storm that left tens of thousands of people in the dark for Christmas. The storm caused coastal flooding and road washouts, wind damage and power outages, and other problems, she wrote Thursday…
Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Congressmen David Cicilline, and Seth Magaziner announced $4,567,585.84 in new federal funding for three local fire departments across Rhode Island.
Three fire departments in Rhode Island have been awarded new federal grants to hire additional firefighters, acquire updated communications equipment, and increase public safety in the latest round of funding made available through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) programs. Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed, Sheldon…
The Maine Senate acted swiftly to confirm to the state supreme court a judge who was responsible for innovations in drug treatment and mental health cases.
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Senate acted swiftly to confirm to the state supreme court a judge who was responsible for innovations in drug treatment and mental health cases. The Senate voted 26-1 Thursday to confirm Justice Wayne Douglas to the Supreme Judicial Court in the first floor session since his nomination was advanced…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.