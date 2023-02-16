AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Department of Public Safety is nominating the assistant fire marshal to lead the agency and tapping the Maine Criminal Justice Academy director to lead the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
Rick Desjardins will serve as the next MDEA director and Rich McCarthy will serve as fire marshal if his nomination is confirmed, Commissioner Michael Sauschuck announced Wednesday.
McCarthy would succeed Fire Marshal Joseph Thomas, who retired in December, if his nomination is approved by the Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee and confirmed by the Maine Senate.
Desjardins. meanwhile, would take over the MDEA after the December retirement of Roy McKinney.
McCarthy is a 22-year veteran of the fire marshal’s office and served 15 years as a volunteer firefighter. Desjardins spent 23 years with the Brunswick Police Department before his work at the academy.
The Portsmouth Historical Society has arranged a public viewing of the original founding document, the 1638 Portsmouth Compact, with the RI State Archives to commemorate its signing. The 385-year-old precious document, one of the oldest and most important documents in the State Archives, will be transported with a police escort to and from the Portsmouth…
MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 26-year-old Connecticut man pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges in connection with a series of crimes in 2020 that led to a six-day multistate manhunt. Peter Manfredonia admitted to shooting a former high school classmate to death, kidnapping the man’s girlfriend and stealing a car, two days after…
Marilyn, age 76 – wife, mother, sister, grandmother, lover of flowers and animals, librarian and friend – passed away on February 15, 2023. She is survived by her three children: Elizabeth L. Follansbee (Antonio), Dana Robert Colarulli (Nancy Drane), and Katie I. Brockway (Mona); her grandchildren Ailinn and Braeden Colarulli; her sister Elaine Vendetti (Jeff),…
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — As the warmer weather continues, Vermont authorities on Thursday extended their warning for people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain and to be cautious on other lakes following the recent deaths of three ice fishermen who fell through the Lake Champlain ice in two separate incidents. “No fish is…
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
The table below from OnTheSnow shows the snow cover in New England. For each ski resort, you will find the essential information from its snow report: snow depths, open slopes, and lifts, date of the last snowfall, today’s weather. All the information you need to choose the right ski resort for you in New England.…
