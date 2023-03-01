BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Gedi Juozapaitis scored 19 points, Kristians Feierbergs made a putback at the buzzer and Maine beat Bryant 66-64 on Tuesday night.
Juozapaitis shot 7 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Black Bears (13-16, 7-9 America East Conference). Kellen Tynes added 12 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Kristians Feierbergs recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.
Earl Timberlake led the Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Bryant also got 18 points and two steals from Sherif Kenney. In addition, Antwan Walker finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
