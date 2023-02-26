VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory.

Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice to become the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal — and the eighth to actually shoot the puck into the net.

“It’s one of the dreams I always had that I wanted to score a goal and now I had the opportunity,” Ullmark said. “I tried it at the Winter Classic, didn’t really make it and now everything came together.”

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand had first-period goals for the Bruins, and Ullmark made 26 saves.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver.

“This was a Stanley Cup-winning type team, but I thought we hung in there,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “We played well, I’m kind of proud of the guys, some of our top guys are a little tired.”

Lindholm opened the scoring on a power play with 2:52 left in the first period. beating goalie Arturs Silovs with a one-timer from the point.

Marchand made it 2-0 with 35 seconds left in the first, darting to the middle on a break and beating Silovs to the far side for his 19th goal of the season.

Boeser scored for Vancouver at 7:24 of the third.

Silovs stopped 32 shots.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Edmonton on Monday night and Calgary on Tuesday night.

Canucks: At Dallas on Monday night.

Vancouver Canucks’ goalie Arturs Silovs (31) stops the shot of Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller hits Boston Bruins’ Nick Foligno into the end boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Boston Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk (74) tries to get his stick on the loose puck after Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs (31) made a pad save during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand, second from right, celebrates with teammates, from left, Hampus Lindholm, Brandon Carlo and Jake DeBrusk after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes, right, and Boston Bruins’ Trent Frederic get tangled up while chasing a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, left, celebrates his empty-net goal against the Vancouver Canucks with Brandon Carlo during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, left, celebrates his empty-net goal against the Vancouver Canucks with Brandon Carlo during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

