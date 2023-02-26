Vancouver Canucks' goalie Arturs Silovs (31) stops the shot of Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory.
Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice to become the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal — and the eighth to actually shoot the puck into the net.
“It’s one of the dreams I always had that I wanted to score a goal and now I had the opportunity,” Ullmark said. “I tried it at the Winter Classic, didn’t really make it and now everything came together.”
Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand had first-period goals for the Bruins, and Ullmark made 26 saves.
Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver.
“This was a Stanley Cup-winning type team, but I thought we hung in there,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “We played well, I’m kind of proud of the guys, some of our top guys are a little tired.”
Lindholm opened the scoring on a power play with 2:52 left in the first period. beating goalie Arturs Silovs with a one-timer from the point.
Marchand made it 2-0 with 35 seconds left in the first, darting to the middle on a break and beating Silovs to the far side for his 19th goal of the season.
Boeser scored for Vancouver at 7:24 of the third.
Silovs stopped 32 shots.
UP NEXT
Bruins: At Edmonton on Monday night and Calgary on Tuesday night.
Canucks: At Dallas on Monday night.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island using data from AAA.
On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Iowa, Tennessee New Jersey and Wisconsin saw the largest overall dips in gas prices compared to the week prior. A gallon of gas was $3.39 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are…
As of their 5:15 am detailed forecast, the National Weather Service is forecasting 2 – 4″ of snow possible on Monday night.
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook at 4:58 AM EST on Sunday, February 26th for Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and northern Connecticut. According to the forecast, no hazardous weather is expected for today and tonight. However, residents in the affected areas are advised to stay vigilant as the outlook suggests that a plowable…
Dennis Michael Crookes Sr, 77, of Newport, RI, passed away on February 24, 2023 at Newport Hospital. Dennis was a lifelong 5th Ward Newport resident born to Arthur Raymond Crookes and Kathleen O’Brien Crookes on May 21, 1945. After a brief period of time in the US Air Force he returned to Newport to work…
The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.
Wondering if there’s a parking ban in your city or town in Rhode Island? Or wondering if a particular Rhode Island school, business, or service is canceled? Here’s a look at the latest updates in regards to parking bans and business closings and delays. The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the…
One crucial component of self-improvement is exercise, as it has a positive impact on both physical and mental health. Self-improvement is not just an internal exercise that improves mental health , it also must impact our bodies and physical health as well.
One crucial component of self-improvement is exercise, as it has a positive impact on both physical and mental health. Self-improvement is not just an internal exercise that improves mental health , it also must impact our bodies and physical health as well. Engaging in regular physical activity has been shown to improve energy level, increase…
Jayson Tatum buried the 3-pointer that put Boston ahead with 1.3 seconds left and casually backpedaled on defense before he turned to greet his teammates and — woosh! — a 70-foot shot sailed over his head and into the basket.
By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayson Tatum buried the 3-pointer that put Boston ahead with 1.3 seconds left and casually backpedaled on defense before he turned to greet his teammates and — woosh! — a 70-foot shot sailed over his head and into the basket. Joel Embiid shook his head no.…
Henry Kessler scored in the 89th minute and Djordje Petrovic made four saves to lead the New England Revolution to a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC in a season opener on Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Henry Kessler scored in the 89th minute and Djordje Petrovic made four saves to lead the New England Revolution to a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC in a season opener on Saturday. Kessler’s game-winner was unassisted. The Revolution outshot Charlotte 15-14 with a 5-4 edge in shots on goal. Pablo Sisniega…
You may want to prepare for a potential snowstorm this week as the National Weather Forecast predicts snowfall on Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
You may want to prepare for a potential snowstorm this week as the National Weather Forecast predicts snowfall on Monday night and into Tuesday morning. According to the forecast, Monday will see increasing clouds with a high near 38, and a chance of snow after 5 pm. The wind is expected to start from the…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (AP) is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.