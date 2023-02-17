Boston makes pandemic outdoor dining program permanent
Boston’s outdoor dining program initiated early in the coronavirus pandemic to help drive up business at struggling restaurants has been made permanent, but with some stricter rules to address unique challenges in the city’s North End.
Restaurants in most city neighborhoods will be allowed to set up tables on sidewalks and some street spaces as early as May 1, subject to city approval of engineering plans, the administration of Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday. Establishments with liquor licenses must pay $399 per month and those without, $199 per month.
“Outdoor dining expanded as a way to keep our businesses open during the pandemic, and has turned into a popular opportunity to enjoy our streets and each other’s company,” Wu said in a statement.
In the historically Italian North End, however, on-street dining will no longer be allowed and sidewalk dining will be limited to establishments with “adequate” sidewalk width.
The different rules in the North End were in response to the special issues the neighborhood and its maze of narrow streets faces, city officials said. The North End, which draws visitors from all over the world, has the highest concentration of restaurants in the state, with 95 establishments in just over one-third of a square mile.
That brings challenges surrounding traffic, access for public safety vehicles, sanitation and residents’ quality of life. Traffic is expected to be worse this summer with nearby major construction projects.
Nick Varano, owner of Strega restaurant in the neighborhood, was not happy with the city’s plan.
“I believe it’s not very fair, and it puts us at a disadvantage with other neighborhoods in the city,” he told the Boston Herald.
Rhode Island General Assembly Advances Legislation to Improve Education, Public Safety, and Healthcare
Rhode Island General Assembly has been busy passing legislation aimed at improving the state’s education system, public safety, nursing home care, and more this week. The following are some highlights from this week’s news and events at the General Assembly. The House of Representatives passed legislation sponsored by Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North…
"Forget the U.S. hockey team knocking off the mighty Soviets at the 1980 Winter Olympics.
That shocking upset doesn't come close to the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl against all imaginary odds".
By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Columnist Forget the U.S. hockey team knocking off the mighty Soviets at the 1980 Winter Olympics. That shocking upset doesn’t come close to the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl against all imaginary odds. Or the Georgia Bulldogs somehow capturing a second straight national championship that no one except…
Connecticut environmental officials were monitoring reports Friday of sooty matter being found on parked cars throughout the state.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut environmental officials were monitoring reports Friday of sooty matter being found on parked cars throughout the state. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was unclear what exactly was falling from the sky or why, but it had not led to unhealthy air quality. In a statement,…
The Newport, Rhode Island-based team discovered the damage when the boat was lifted from the water after arriving in Cape Town for the completion of the second leg.
The American boat in The Ocean Race received permission on Friday to replace its cracked foils before the next leg of the around-the-world race — a 12,750-nautical mile run to Brazil that is the longest in the 50-year history of the event. “We are pleased with the Race Committee’s decision to allow us to replace…
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Bridge & Turnpike Authority February 19 – 25, 2023 Newport Claiborne Pell BridgeWestbound Rolling Lane Closures-2/21 and 2/22- 7…
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Friday announced that she is appointing Democratic state Rep. Jon Santiago to serve as the state’s first Cabinet-level veterans’ secretary.
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Friday announced that she is appointing Democratic state Rep. Jon Santiago to serve as the state’s first Cabinet-level veterans’ secretary. The action comes after lawmakers last year approved a bill creating the Executive Office of Veterans’ Services in response to the deaths…
Social Service and Community Organizations Serving Tiverton and Newport County Will Be Highlighted at this Free Family Event
The Sandywoods Farm Community Center in Tiverton, RI, is set to host a Community Outreach Event on Monday, March 13th, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public, and attendees can expect to find a variety of activities for children and teens. The event will also highlight the social…
From Showers to Sunshine: A Weekend of Weather Whiplash
As President’s Day Weekend approaches, many people across the country are planning their long weekend getaways and outdoor activities. However, the National Weather Service is warning of some inclement weather for Newport, Rhode Island that may impact those plans. This afternoon, the forecast calls for showers and patchy fog, with a high near 54. It…
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills requested a federal disaster declaration for seven Maine counties for damage from a wild December storm that left tens of thousands of people in the dark for Christmas.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills requested a federal disaster declaration for seven Maine counties for damage from a wild December storm that left tens of thousands of people in the dark for Christmas. The storm caused coastal flooding and road washouts, wind damage and power outages, and other problems, she wrote Thursday…
Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Congressmen David Cicilline, and Seth Magaziner announced $4,567,585.84 in new federal funding for three local fire departments across Rhode Island.
Three fire departments in Rhode Island have been awarded new federal grants to hire additional firefighters, acquire updated communications equipment, and increase public safety in the latest round of funding made available through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) programs. Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed, Sheldon…
