The Better Bay Alliance (BBA), a non-profit organization focused on making boating safer on Rhode Island waters, offered a FREE 2- hour seminar on boating safety on January 31, 7-9 PM, at the Newport Yacht Club. This seminar was part of the Newport Yacht Club’s “2023 Season of Safety” Program.

The seminar was the first of a series of presentations to be held at venues throughout the state, and by all accounts, it was a huge success, according to organizers. Within 48 hours of opening the registration, the seminar filled to capacity, and the Newport Yacht Club is already planning a second date for the same presentation.

The 2-hour seminar covers four topics of interest to local boaters which include: – Rules of the Road

– Aids to Navigation

– Safety Topics

– Local Narragansett Bay Hazards/Topics

In addition to a 2nd event at the Newport YC, the BBA already has secured dates for a similar presentation at the Coasters Harbor Yacht Club on March 4th 3-5 PM (Navy base access required), the Barrington Yacht Club on March 28th at 6:30PM, and is in discussion with other clubs around Rhode Island to have a few more before the season begins.

Most of the BBA Board members were there in person and introduced by BBA President Steve Prime. The Board is composed of individuals with an incredible depth of boating expertise as well as broad experience with Rhode Island marine industries. With the BBA origins spurred on by the tragic boating accident that caused the death of Sandra Tartaglino in August of 2019, the inaugural seminar was heartfelt since it included a few introductory words from Steve Tartaglino, the brother of Sandra. His remarks made the attendees feel how real and important education on boating safety is for all of us.

The core modules of the seminar were presented by Dave Lussier, a local boater who has been boating on Narragansett Bay his entire life, a former USCG 100T Captain license holder, and former instructor for the US Power Squadrons. Besides topics such as Rules of the Road that are covered by many education offerings, this seminar is unique since it also covers some local aspects of Narragansett Bay such as fish traps, navigation hazards, and a comprehensive explanation of what a sailboat regatta might look like on the water to the typical non-racing sailor or the power boat community.

It is part of the mission of the BBA to educate boaters on general boating safety topics such as these, as well as inform the boating community on what is happening on all Rhode Island waters as far as events, education opportunities, and other local info. The BBA is a non-profit dedicated to making boating safer on our waters and more info can be found at betterbayalliance.org.

ABOUT Better Bay Alliance

The Better Bay Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the boating experience on Rhode Island waters by identifying, communicating, and promoting safety, accessibility, and cooperation while sharing our wonderful natural resource. Through collaboration with governmental, corporate, and private stakeholders, the Better Bay Alliance strives to be a resource for all who wish to enjoy Rhode Island waters.