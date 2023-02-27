Black empowerment council to advise Massachusetts governor
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order Monday creating a new panel tasked with advising the administration on ways to help support empowerment efforts in the state’s Black community.
Tanisha Sullivan, President of NAACP Boston, left, addresses reporters outside Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey's at the Statehouse, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Boston. Sullivan and Anthony Richards, right, Vice President of Equitable Business Development, Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency, will serve as co-chairs of the Governor's Advisory Council on Black Empowerment. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order Monday creating a new panel tasked with advising the administration on ways to help support empowerment efforts in the state’s Black community.
The 33-member Governor’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment held its first closed-door meeting at the Statehouse on Monday.
The panel will offer Healey guidance on issues related to the economic prosperity and wellbeing of the Black community, including education, health care, housing and workforce development.
Healey said the state’s Black residents make tremendous contributions to the state, but too often face systemic barriers that hold them back.
She said the council will help advise her on what “policies and levers that we can use within our administration to address issues of racial disparities which through COVID in particular were only exacerbated.”
“As someone who was a civil rights lawyer, this is something that’s near and dear to me,” she said at a Statehouse news conference.
One of the council’s co-chairs, Tanisha Sullivan, said its members are excited to get to work and to hear from residents from throughout Massachusetts.
She said the administration has been “incredibly intentional” about building a diverse team within the Statehouse as well as pulling people in from outside of it.
“We are under no illusion that we’re going to solve all of the problems — in fact that is not our intention. Our intention is to identify and be focused on a very discrete set of challenges to be able to go deep to identity solutions that are data driven and research based,” said Sullivan, who serves as president of the NAACP Boston.
Massachusetts — and Boston is particular — have a checkered history when it comes to struggles with racism, particularly in the 1970s, when ugly scenes arising from the city’s struggles with school busing played out on television screens across the county.
More recently, members in the Black community in Boston have faced new challenges as the city’s surging growth has increased housing costs, forcing some long-time residents from their homes.
“What we know is that we are not the Massachusetts of the 1950s, the 1960s, the 1970s. I do want to make sure that there is an understanding that there has been progress,” Sullivan told reporters. “But there are still disparities that must be tackled.”
Sullivan’s co-chair, Anthony Richards, said the state finds itself in a unique moment to make progress to close the racial equity gap.
“This isn’t a Boston issue — this is a Massachusetts opportunity to convene this group at a time like this where there is a significant amount of government subsidy, excess tax revenue (and) a social awakening,” said Richards, vice president of equitable business development at the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency.
“With all of those things, we’re hoping the stars are aligned to continue to narrow opportunity divides,” he added.
Healey isn’t the first governor to convene such a panel. Her predecessor, Republican Charlie Baker, also created a Black Advisory Commission to counsel his administration on issues related to the economic prosperity and wellbeing of the state’s Black community.
Throughout March, a wide variety of events will be taking place to celebrate Irish heritage, culture, and history, thanks to the efforts of local organizations such as the Museum of Newport Irish History, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.
The 46th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month is just around the corner, and the excitement is building in Newport. Throughout March, a wide variety of events will be taking place to celebrate Irish heritage, culture, and history, thanks to the efforts of local organizations such as the Museum of Newport Irish History, the Ancient Order…
EDsmart used data from the Department of Education to see which states’ colleges have the highest graduation rates.
College graduation rates vary widely from one state to another; while 60% of enrolled students graduate in New Hampshire, in South Dakota the same percentage of people drop out before earning a degree. There are several reasons why students may not complete their four-year education. Many experience social isolation, anxiety, or depression. These conditions are…
Unfortunately, some of the most memorable weather is almost always extreme and occasionally disastrous—the freakish cold, the violent wind, and the devastatingly dry.
Devastating hurricanes, destructive wildfires, deadly heat, and widespread droughts: If it feels like extreme weather events are happening more and more these days, it’s because they are. Almost 100% of scientists agree the cause of the growing barrage of natural disasters is human-made climate change. The last seven years are the hottest on record; hurricanes…
RI Craft Brewery Week begins this Friday. That means it’s time to celebrate the 35+ breweries around the state! Dozens of events, from Cupcake Flight Pairings (Linesider, March 6) to PINTendo Games Night (Narragansett, March 11) are happening at participating breweries statewide between March 3-12, click here for the complete list. To learn more about…
A bill to make Maine’s animal trespass law apply to cats swiftly ran up against opposition from cat lovers on Monday.
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill to make Maine’s animal trespass law apply to cats swiftly ran up against opposition from cat lovers on Monday. Herding cats, it turns out, may be simpler than getting people to agree on how to keep them from roaming and killing birds. Rep. Vicki Doudera took great pains to point…
A Newport and a Tiverton restaurant took top honors for best burgers after this year’s Newport Burger Bender’s fierce 10-day competition.
A Newport and a Tiverton restaurant took top honors for best burgers after this year’s Newport Burger Bender’s fierce 10-day competition. The first-place winners for each category: “This year was tremendous,” said Julie Grant, Discover Newport’s Digital Marketing Manager, and the contest’s organizer. “We had a record-breaking 56 burgers from 42 restaurants competing this year. And…
The City of Newport has issued a mandatory Parking Ban from 11 pm on Monday, February 27, through 12 pm on Tuesday, February 28, due to impending winter weather.
The City of Newport has issued a mandatory Parking Ban from 11 pm on Monday, February 27, through 12 pm on Tuesday, February 28, due to impending winter weather. To help facilitate the City’s snow removal efforts, Newport residents are being urged to take advantage of free parking at the Gateway Center, Mary Street, and Easton’s Beach parking lots…
Elinore N. (Maigler) Soares, 95, formerly of Newport, RI passed away peacefully at Dawn Hill Home for Rehabilitation and Health Care, Bristol, RI on Sunday, February 26, 2023. She was the wife of the late David J. Soares. Born in Newport, on December 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Nora…
In today’s interview as part of our “4Qs with” series, Rosenberg reflected on this year’s event, which was returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Newport Winter Festival celebrated its 35th annual event from February 17 to 26, 2023, and Dave Rosenberg, Director of the Newport Winter Festival, was thrilled with the outcome. Fresh off the end of the festival, What’sUpNewp caught up with Rosenberg today for our “4Qs with” series. In the interview, Rosenberg reflected on this year’s…
As Rhode Island prepares for the first significant winter storm of the season, the McKee Administration is providing key updates and tips reminding Rhode Islanders how to stay safe.
As Rhode Island prepares for the first significant winter storm of the season, the McKee Administration is providing key updates and tips reminding Rhode Islanders how to stay safe. A winter storm warning is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday. The latest models predict that light snow will begin between 10:00 p.m. and midnight…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press (AP) is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.