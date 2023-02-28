Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Massachusetts last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24. Stocks headquartered in Massachusetts, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 40 stocks met the criteria in Massachusetts.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +21.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#30. State Street Corp. (STT)
– Last week price change: -5.2% (-$4.83)
– Market cap: $30.0 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks
#29. Analog Devices (ADI)
– Last week price change: -5.1% (-$9.77)
– Market cap: $92.7 billion
– Headquarters: Norwood
– Sector: Semiconductors
#28. HubSpot (HUBS)
– Last week price change: -4.6% (-$18.52)
– Market cap: $19.1 billion
– Headquarters: Cambridge
– Sector: Application Software
#27. Waters Corp. (WAT)
– Last week price change: -4.5% (-$14.68)
– Market cap: $18.7 billion
– Headquarters: Milford
– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#26. Teradyne (TER)
– Last week price change: -4.4% (-$4.61)
– Market cap: $15.7 billion
– Headquarters: North Reading
– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment
#25. STAG Industrial (STAG)
– Last week price change: -3.8% (-$1.35)
– Market cap: $6.1 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Industrial REITs
#24. Eversource Energy (ES)
– Last week price change: -3.6% (-$2.89)
– Market cap: $27.0 billion
– Headquarters: Springfield
– Sector: Electric Utilities
#23. TJX Cos. (TJX)
– Last week price change: -3.3% (-$2.64)
– Market cap: $89.2 billion
– Headquarters: Framingham
– Sector: Apparel Retail
#22. Hologic (HOLX)
– Last week price change: -3.2% (-$2.63)
– Market cap: $19.7 billion
– Headquarters: Marlborough
– Sector: Health Care Equipment
#21. Entegris (ENTG)
– Last week price change: -3.1% (-$2.61)
– Market cap: $12.4 billion
– Headquarters: Billerica
– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment
#20. Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
– Last week price change: -3.0% (-$16.91)
– Market cap: $209.2 billion
– Headquarters: Waltham
– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#19. Biogen (BIIB)
– Last week price change: -3.0% (-$8.36)
– Market cap: $39.0 billion
– Headquarters: Cambridge
– Sector: Biotechnology
#18. PTC (PTC)
– Last week price change: -2.5% (-$3.30)
– Market cap: $15.0 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Application Software
#17. Cognex Corp. (CGNX)
– Last week price change: -2.3% (-$1.10)
– Market cap: $8.1 billion
– Headquarters: Natick
– Sector: Electronic Equipment & Instruments
#16. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
– Last week price change: -2.1% (-$6.29)
– Market cap: $73.9 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Biotechnology
#15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)
– Last week price change: -2.1% (-$1.54)
– Market cap: $9.9 billion
– Headquarters: Westborough
– Sector: Hypermarkets & Super Centers
#14. Clean Harbors (CLH)
– Last week price change: -1.9% (-$2.56)
– Market cap: $7.1 billion
– Headquarters: Norwell
– Sector: Environmental & Facilities Services
#13. Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX)
– Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.89)
– Market cap: $145.9 billion
– Headquarters: Waltham
– Sector: Aerospace & Defense
#12. Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)
– Last week price change: -1.2% (-$1.51)
– Market cap: $10.8 billion
– Headquarters: Cambridge
– Sector: Biotechnology
#11. Iron Mountain (IRM)
– Last week price change: -0.6% (-$0.30)
– Market cap: $15.2 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Specialized REITs
#10. Insulet Corp. (PODD)
– Last week price change: -0.6% (-$1.65)
– Market cap: $20.4 billion
– Headquarters: Acton
– Sector: Health Care Equipment
#9. Toast Class A (TOST)
– Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.02)
– Market cap: $5.5 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services
#8. Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)
– Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.37)
– Market cap: $6.8 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Biotechnology
#7. Aspen Technology (AZPN)
– Last week price change: +0.3% (+$0.69)
– Market cap: $13.9 billion
– Headquarters: Bedford
– Sector: Application Software
#6. Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
– Last week price change: +0.3% (+$0.12)
– Market cap: $50.3 billion
– Headquarters: Burlington
– Sector: Soft Drinks
#5. Dynatrace (DT)
– Last week price change: +0.5% (+$0.23)
– Market cap: $12.4 billion
– Headquarters: Waltham
– Sector: Application Software
#4. General Electric Co. (GE)
– Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.51)
– Market cap: $91.0 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Industrial Conglomerates
#3. Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX)
– Last week price change: +1.0% (+$0.47)
– Market cap: $67.4 billion
– Headquarters: Marlborough
– Sector: Health Care Equipment
#2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)
– Last week price change: +20.2% (+$11.20)
– Market cap: $7.4 billion
– Headquarters: Waltham
– Sector: Biotechnology
#1. Lantheus Holdings (LNTH)
– Last week price change: +21.2% (+$12.69)
– Market cap: $4.9 billion
– Headquarters: North Billerica
– Sector: Health Care Supplies