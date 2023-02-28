Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Massachusetts last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24. Stocks headquartered in Massachusetts, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 40 stocks met the criteria in Massachusetts.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +21.2% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Stacker

#30. State Street Corp. (STT)

– Last week price change: -5.2% (-$4.83)
– Market cap: $30.0 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks

Stacker

#29. Analog Devices (ADI)

– Last week price change: -5.1% (-$9.77)
– Market cap: $92.7 billion
– Headquarters: Norwood
– Sector: Semiconductors

Stacker

#28. HubSpot (HUBS)

– Last week price change: -4.6% (-$18.52)
– Market cap: $19.1 billion
– Headquarters: Cambridge
– Sector: Application Software

Stacker

#27. Waters Corp. (WAT)

– Last week price change: -4.5% (-$14.68)
– Market cap: $18.7 billion
– Headquarters: Milford
– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

Stacker

#26. Teradyne (TER)

– Last week price change: -4.4% (-$4.61)
– Market cap: $15.7 billion
– Headquarters: North Reading
– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment

Stacker

#25. STAG Industrial (STAG)

– Last week price change: -3.8% (-$1.35)
– Market cap: $6.1 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Industrial REITs

Stacker

#24. Eversource Energy (ES)

– Last week price change: -3.6% (-$2.89)
– Market cap: $27.0 billion
– Headquarters: Springfield
– Sector: Electric Utilities

Stacker

#23. TJX Cos. (TJX)

– Last week price change: -3.3% (-$2.64)
– Market cap: $89.2 billion
– Headquarters: Framingham
– Sector: Apparel Retail

Stacker

#22. Hologic (HOLX)

– Last week price change: -3.2% (-$2.63)
– Market cap: $19.7 billion
– Headquarters: Marlborough
– Sector: Health Care Equipment

Stacker

#21. Entegris (ENTG)

– Last week price change: -3.1% (-$2.61)
– Market cap: $12.4 billion
– Headquarters: Billerica
– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment

Stacker

#20. Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

– Last week price change: -3.0% (-$16.91)
– Market cap: $209.2 billion
– Headquarters: Waltham
– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services

Stacker

#19. Biogen (BIIB)

– Last week price change: -3.0% (-$8.36)
– Market cap: $39.0 billion
– Headquarters: Cambridge
– Sector: Biotechnology

Stacker

#18. PTC (PTC)

– Last week price change: -2.5% (-$3.30)
– Market cap: $15.0 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Application Software

Stacker

#17. Cognex Corp. (CGNX)

– Last week price change: -2.3% (-$1.10)
– Market cap: $8.1 billion
– Headquarters: Natick
– Sector: Electronic Equipment & Instruments

Stacker

#16. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

– Last week price change: -2.1% (-$6.29)
– Market cap: $73.9 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Biotechnology

Stacker

#15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

– Last week price change: -2.1% (-$1.54)
– Market cap: $9.9 billion
– Headquarters: Westborough
– Sector: Hypermarkets & Super Centers

Stacker

#14. Clean Harbors (CLH)

– Last week price change: -1.9% (-$2.56)
– Market cap: $7.1 billion
– Headquarters: Norwell
– Sector: Environmental & Facilities Services

Stacker

#13. Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX)

– Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.89)
– Market cap: $145.9 billion
– Headquarters: Waltham
– Sector: Aerospace & Defense

Stacker

#12. Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

– Last week price change: -1.2% (-$1.51)
– Market cap: $10.8 billion
– Headquarters: Cambridge
– Sector: Biotechnology

Stacker

#11. Iron Mountain (IRM)

– Last week price change: -0.6% (-$0.30)
– Market cap: $15.2 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Specialized REITs

Stacker

#10. Insulet Corp. (PODD)

– Last week price change: -0.6% (-$1.65)
– Market cap: $20.4 billion
– Headquarters: Acton
– Sector: Health Care Equipment

Stacker

#9. Toast Class A (TOST)

– Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.02)
– Market cap: $5.5 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services

Stacker

#8. Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

– Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.37)
– Market cap: $6.8 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Biotechnology

Stacker

#7. Aspen Technology (AZPN)

– Last week price change: +0.3% (+$0.69)
– Market cap: $13.9 billion
– Headquarters: Bedford
– Sector: Application Software

Stacker

#6. Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

– Last week price change: +0.3% (+$0.12)
– Market cap: $50.3 billion
– Headquarters: Burlington
– Sector: Soft Drinks

Stacker

#5. Dynatrace (DT)

– Last week price change: +0.5% (+$0.23)
– Market cap: $12.4 billion
– Headquarters: Waltham
– Sector: Application Software

Stacker

#4. General Electric Co. (GE)

– Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.51)
– Market cap: $91.0 billion
– Headquarters: Boston
– Sector: Industrial Conglomerates

Stacker

#3. Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX)

– Last week price change: +1.0% (+$0.47)
– Market cap: $67.4 billion
– Headquarters: Marlborough
– Sector: Health Care Equipment

Stacker

#2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

– Last week price change: +20.2% (+$11.20)
– Market cap: $7.4 billion
– Headquarters: Waltham
– Sector: Biotechnology

Stacker

#1. Lantheus Holdings (LNTH)

– Last week price change: +21.2% (+$12.69)
– Market cap: $4.9 billion
– Headquarters: North Billerica
– Sector: Health Care Supplies

Read More From WUN

Bartees Strange will perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival

Bartees Strange is a rising musician and songwriter hailing from Mustang, Oklahoma, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of rock, hip-hop, and indie-pop.

Newport Folk Festival today announced that Bartees Strange has joined its 2023 festival lineup. Peck is scheduled to perform at Fort Adams State Park on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Bartees Strange is a rising musician and songwriter hailing from Mustang, Oklahoma, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of…

Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud.

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered.…

The Ocean Race: Breeze on as fleet encounters first southern weather system

As The Ocean Race fleet heads further south, conditions change dramatically

The wind has arrived for leg 3 of The Ocean Race as the five IMOCA teams settle into higher latitudes and begin to criss-cross to the east, hooking into the first big weather system of the leg. After a day of light winds and adverse current on Monday, the winds will be welcome. But they come…

Here’s how much snow has fallen across Rhode Island: Feb. 27 – 28

According to the report, Rhode Island has seen varying amounts of snowfall in different parts of the state.

The National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA released a public statement regarding the latest snowfall reports. The statement was issued on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 11:59 am. According to the report, Rhode Island has seen varying amounts of snowfall in different state regions. Public Information Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 1159 AM EST Tue…

Obituary: Patricia M. Virgadamo

August 16, 1941 – February 24, 2023

Patricia M. Virgadamo, 81, died on February 24, 2023 at Charlton Hospital in Fall River, MA.Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and such a beautiful human being , is now in the hands of God.She was the loving wife of Louis Virgadamo, they were married for 61 years. Born in Newport, RI, on August 16, 1941,…

Rep. Cortvriend bill would create a path for intellectually disabled to experience college

The bill, which is modeled after a law enacted in neighboring Massachusetts in 2022, would allow students with intellectual disabilities age 18 to 22 — who are currently allowed to remain in high school — to experience college and college life while they transition to adult life.

Rep. Terri Cortvriend has introduced legislation that would provide inclusive opportunities at state colleges for young people with intellectual disabilities or autism. The bill, which is modeled after a law enacted in neighboring Massachusetts in 2022, would allow students with intellectual disabilities age 18 to 22 — who are currently allowed to remain in high…

From battered California to New England, snow bookends US

Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous.

Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. Bookending the country, a winter storm in the Northeast closed or delayed the opening for hundreds of schools as the…

RIPTA to detour four routes due to winter storm

Routes 13, 14, 27, and 64 are currently on detour

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that four routes are on detour today, Tuesday, February 28, 2023 due to winter weather conditions. Routes 13, 14, 27, and 64 are currently on detour. Riders may expect some delays on all routes due to weather conditions and are advised to use extreme caution at bus stops due to decreased visibility and…

Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 pm; an additional 1 – 3″ of snow possible

Snowfall is expected to continue until 7 PM EST this evening, with an additional accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. In addition, winds could gust up to 40 mph, causing further hazardous conditions for motorists.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The advisory warns of snowfall and high winds that could make travel conditions dangerous, particularly during the morning and evening commutes. According to the advisory, the affected areas include Central Middlesex, Western and Eastern Essex, Western Norfolk,…

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport; Weather Forecast Marine Forecast

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Stacker

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.