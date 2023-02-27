The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (“ACA”) and the LeRoy White Family Foundation are now accepting nominations for the inaugural LeRoy White Soul & Conscience Award.

The $4,000 award will be given annually to a musician of any age or situation whose life and/or art contributes to and connects the community. Musicians may apply for consideration themselves, and community members may also nominate a musician for the award. The nomination deadline is April 15, 2023.

LeRoy White, who died in 2021, was a longtime Newporter who brought his music to concerts, parades, and unexpected venues. He played and prayed for peace and amity among people. His family and the ACA seek to honor his legacy by offering the award to a musician who embodies the spirit of his gift to Newport and the world.

White moved to Newport in 1977 and performed with local bands Channel One, Kahn and White, and the History of Jazz. He developed his own sound, which he labeled “Ethnic, Urban, New Age with Soul and Conscience.” White eventually took the Soul & Conscience

Tour to every state in the country, and, until his death, remained deeply connected to the Newport community.

“LeRoy left a powerful legacy of unity, goodwill, and wonderful music,” said ACA President Susan Woythaler. “The ACA is very pleased to recognize his lengthy and significant contributions to Newport County by offering this award of $4,000 in his memory to a musician who exemplifies LeRoy’s character.”The winner of the award will be announced at the Alliance’s Raise Up the Arts event on June 2, 2023. More information about the nomination process may be found on the ACA website at newportarts.org, or contacting info@newportarts.org.