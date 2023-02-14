Looking for a new adventure buddy? Meet Ernie Boch Jr., a one-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized dog available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown. Ernie loves to play tug-o-war, fetch, and explore the outdoors on sniffaris. He’s also a smart and eager-to-please pup who would enjoy living with another playful dog.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals had to say about Ernie Boch Jr.;

