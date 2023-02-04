A 4-acre parcel of land at 38 Beacon Hill Road in Newport has sold for $3,900,000, according to Lila Delman Compass.

Eric Kirton, an Associate Broker for Lila Delman Compass, represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest land sale in Rhode Island since June 2022, when Eric Kirton also sold Newport’s 339 Ocean Avenue Lot A for a historic $11,000,000.

“Buildable properties of this size and caliber are rare in Newport. The incredible estate setting, beautiful ocean views, and sizable acreage of this parcel offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the new owners,” said Eric Kirton in a provided statement. “Having sold other significant property in this neighborhood, I am thrilled to see what comes to fruition at 38 Beacon Hill Road”.

“In one of Newport’s most naturally beautiful settings, 38 Beacon Hill Road offers tremendous potential from its elevated four-acre site,” Lila Delman Compass shares in describing the property. “The property spans over 170,000 square feet of pristine rolling hills and large rock formations. The pastoral landscape is filled with natural plantings and the property neighbors some of Newport’s most exceptional homes”.