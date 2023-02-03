You may want to prepare for a potential snowstorm this week as the National Weather Forecast predicts snowfall on Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
According to the forecast, Monday will see increasing clouds with a high near 38, and a chance of snow after 5 pm. The wind is expected to start from the northwest at 7 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon, with a 30% chance of precipitation. However, little to no snow accumulation is expected.
Monday night is when things could get more intense, as rain mixed with snow is expected with patchy fog after midnight, and patchy freezing fog between 11 pm and midnight. The low temperature is estimated to be around 31, with an east wind of 10 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%, and the forecast predicts a new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
“Did someone say snow storm? Yes, we’re tracking a winter storm that will bring snow to the region late Monday night into Tuesday,” the National Weather Service shared on Facebook. “Given we are over 48 hours out, be sure to check back since this forecast will change as we get more data”.
On Tuesday, the snow may turn into rain, but there’s still a chance of it being mixed with snow. The high temperature will be near 38, and it’ll be a breezy day with an east wind of 14 to 22 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph, and the chance of precipitation is 90%. The forecast also predicts new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
By Tuesday night, the chance of rain will decrease, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 31. The wind is expected to be from the northwest at around 15 mph, with a 30% chance of precipitation.
National Weather Service Detailed Forecast
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind.
Sunday
A slight chance of rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Monday
A chance of snow after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Monday Night
Rain, possibly mixed with snow. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy freezing fog between 11pm and midnight. Low around 31. East wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Tuesday
Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 8am. Patchy fog before 4pm. High near 38. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Patchy fog before 1pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind 13 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a north wind 18 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Ryan Belmore
Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.
Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.
Belmore currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.
Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/
Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.
Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.
In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.