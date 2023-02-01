The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

198 of the students were from Newport County, they include:

Jack Bashaw of Jamestown (02835)

Ian Bryer of Jamestown (02835)

Julia Bush of Jamestown (02835)

Casey Egan of Jamestown (02835)

Jake Froberg of Jamestown (02835)

Marco Greco-Byrne of Jamestown (02835)

Julie Littlefield of Jamestown (02835)

Elisabeth Magee of Jamestown (02835)

Sawyer Milstead of Jamestown (02835)

Mackenzie Montoya of Jamestown (02835)

Lily Moore of Jamestown (02835)

Finn O’Farrell of Jamestown (02835)

Annabel ODonnell of Jamestown (02835)

Claudia Pratt of Jamestown (02835)

Nick Radesca of Jamestown (02835)

John Schott of Jamestown (02835)

Dan Smith of Jamestown (02835)

Christian Somyk of Jamestown (02835)

Jaydin White of Jamestown (02835)

Sam Bowen of Little Compton (02837)

Luke Humphrey of Little Compton (02837)

Sam Ingalls of Little Compton (02837)

Sadie Marion of Little Compton (02837)

Kalli Mataronas of Little Compton (02837)

Tanner McHugh of Little Compton (02837)

Martha Wilson of Little Compton (02837)

Michelle Aldazabal of Middletown (02842)

Justin Allan of Middletown (02842)

Ebtisam Alsharabi of Middletown (02842)

Lily Belka of Middletown (02842)

Andrew Bock of Middletown (02842)

Thomas Bock of Middletown (02842)

Christopher Bove of Middletown (02842)

Noah Cloutier of Middletown (02842)

Nicholas Costick of Middletown (02842)

Mia Delacruz of Middletown (02842)

Erin Donovan of Middletown (02842)

Julia Drake of Middletown (02842)

Cat Eno of Middletown (02842)

Fisher Everin of Middletown (02842)

Dean Florendo of Middletown (02842)

Donavan Francis of Middletown (02842)

Brianna Harris of Middletown (02842)

Peter Hoan of Middletown (02842)

Kate Homer of Middletown (02842)

Mighty Keene-Connole of Middletown (02842)

Bilal Khan of Middletown (02842)

Brianna Krue of Middletown (02842)

Daniel Lasky of Middletown (02842)

Catherine Levitre of Middletown (02842)

Glenn Murphy of Middletown (02842)

Kayla Nesby of Middletown (02842)

Gwendolyn Prather of Middletown (02842)

Christopher Regan of Middletown (02842)

Jaiden Rogers of Middletown (02842)

Tori Sjoblom of Middletown (02842)

Jordan Smith of Middletown (02842)

Carl Stoker of Middletown (02842)

Nick Taber of Middletown (02842)

Nathan Taft of Middletown (02842)

Justin Theriault of Middletown (02842)

Kylie Tracy of Middletown (02842)

Elizaveta Tsarova of Middletown (02842)

Andrew Wingert of Middletown (02842)

Ben Wood of Middletown (02842)

Jordan Ziegler of Middletown (02842)

Michael Tavares of Narragansett (02882)

Anna Bodycoat of Newport (02840)

Evan Boyd of Newport (02840)

Parker Brown of Newport (02840)

Estela Catalan of Newport (02840)

Justin Cole of Newport (02840)

Patrick Finn of Newport (02840)

Jonathan Hammond of Newport (02840)

Zack Harden of Newport (02840)

Rory Hennings of Newport (02840)

Ella Howlett of Newport (02840)

Morgan Khalfayan of Newport (02840)

Tyler Khalfayan of Newport (02840)

Katie Kirwin of Newport (02840)

Fraser Mackechnie of Newport (02840)

Manny Maldonado of Newport (02840)

Michael McEwen of Newport (02840)

Tyler Miller of Newport (02840)

Olga Myers of Newport (02840)

Leslie Ortiz of Newport (02840)

Mackenzie Palmer of Newport (02840)

Michael Phelps of Newport (02840)

Ian Poe of Newport (02840)

Hannah Reilly of Newport (02840)

Olin Sivo of Newport (02840)

Eliza Taylor of Newport (02840)

Justin Watkins of Newport (02840)

Tyrone Thomas of Owings (20736)

Alexis Alvanas of Portsmouth (02871)

Alexander Amini of Portsmouth (02871)

Braden Anderson of Portsmouth (02871)

Anja Bjornson of Portsmouth (02871)

John Bliss of Portsmouth (02871)

Madison Bolton of Portsmouth (02871)

Liam Callahan of Portsmouth (02871)

Matthew Campion of Portsmouth (02871)

Emily Capwell of Portsmouth (02871)

Benjamin Chapman of Portsmouth (02871)

Lauren Conley of Portsmouth (02871)

Juliana DeComo of Portsmouth (02871)

Max Dooley of Portsmouth (02871)

Kacie Doran of Portsmouth (02871)

Macauley Dunn of Portsmouth (02871)

Nicole Famiglietti of Portsmouth (02871)

Kennedy Figueira of Portsmouth (02871)

Gabriel Fisher of Portsmouth (02871)

Nora Fitzpatrick of Portsmouth (02871)

Henry Gibson of Portsmouth (02871)

Milla Hershman of Portsmouth (02871)

Caleb Hilyard of Portsmouth (02871)

Joey Hook of Portsmouth (02871)

Brandon Joaquin of Portsmouth (02871)

Nick Johnson of Portsmouth (02871)

Matthew Kearns of Portsmouth (02871)

Garrett Kemper of Portsmouth (02871)

Amory Kirwin of Portsmouth (02871)

Will Lauder of Portsmouth (02871)

Madeline Leddy of Portsmouth (02871)

Meghan Leddy of Portsmouth (02871)

Davis Lee of Portsmouth (02871)

Jill Lunney of Portsmouth (02871)

Cam McCarthy of Portsmouth (02871)

Marguerite McNamara of Portsmouth (02871)

Tommy McSparren of Portsmouth (02871)

Elaina Meeks of Portsmouth (02871)

Maddy Mercier of Portsmouth (02871)

Nick Mizgala of Portsmouth (02871)

Mike Nardolillo of Portsmouth (02871)

Sarah Nolan of Portsmouth (02871)

Bryant Pablo of Portsmouth (02871)

Nick Perrotti of Portsmouth (02871)

Andrew Perry of Portsmouth (02871)

Will Pierce of Portsmouth (02871)

Paula Porro-Vasquez of Portsmouth (02871)

Amelia Reed of Portsmouth (02871)

Cole Ritchey of Portsmouth (02871)

Jenna Roderiques of Portsmouth (02871)

Jackson Rynda of Portsmouth (02871)

Wynter Sands of Portsmouth (02871)

Ryan Schult of Portsmouth (02871)

Lily Severa of Portsmouth (02871)

Dan Shea of Portsmouth (02871)

Kacey Shearman of Portsmouth (02871)

Maddy Sullivan of Portsmouth (02871)

Lily Tomlinson of Portsmouth (02871)

Julien Turner of Portsmouth (02871)

Angelica Tyson of Portsmouth (02871)

Ashley Volk of Portsmouth (02871)

Marisa Waycuilis of Portsmouth (02871)

Chloe West of Portsmouth (02871)

Christopher Woodhead of Portsmouth (02871)

Vincent Zhuang of Portsmouth (02871)

Logan Beattie of Tiverton (02878)

Tim Borden of Tiverton (02878)

Jenna Bowdren of Tiverton (02878)

Lauren Bowdren of Tiverton (02878)

Erin Broadmeadow of Tiverton (02878)

EJ Caraveo of Tiverton (02878)

Marisa Cayer of Tiverton (02878)

Cora Chouinard of Tiverton (02878)

Emma Cincotta of Tiverton (02878)

Chace Cirillo of Tiverton (02878)

Robin Cosgrove of Tiverton (02878)

Cherilyn DeFreitas of Tiverton (02878)

Taylor Dobem of Tiverton (02878)

Joshua Dore of Tiverton (02878)

Sascha Duggan of Tiverton (02878)

Abbey Elias of Tiverton (02878)

Daniel Garde of Tiverton (02878)

Michael Gilkeson of Tiverton (02878)

Savannah Goss of Tiverton (02878)

Samantha Gosselin of Tiverton (02878)

Ashley Guerrera of Tiverton (02878)

Charlotte Guillemette of Tiverton (02878)

Simon Hallman of Tiverton (02878)

Arianna Helger of Tiverton (02878)

Meaghann Homan of Tiverton (02878)

Owen Klusak of Tiverton (02878)

Zoe Korzeniowski of Tiverton (02878)

Jared Landoch of Tiverton (02878)

Chloe Lattuca of Tiverton (02878)

Madison McKenna of Tiverton (02878)

Lindsey Monast of Tiverton (02878)

Brenna Nobrega of Tiverton (02878)

Zeke Pacheco of Tiverton (02878)

Chase Peirson of Tiverton (02878)

Amelia Peterson of Tiverton (02878)

Mariah Ramos of Tiverton (02878)

Lindsey Reimels of Tiverton (02878)

Chayla Travers of Tiverton (02878)

Cam Travis of Tiverton (02878)

Athena Vieira of Tiverton (02878)

Iris White of Tiverton (02878)

Kate Zmich of Tiverton (02878)

Ashley Velzis of West Warwick (02893)

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.