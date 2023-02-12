The Portsmouth Historical Society hosted its Fifth Annual Portsmouth History Trivia Night on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille.

Twelve teams participated with the “North Enders” (with teammates Jerry and Donna Macomber, Bob Hamilton, Lois Ryan, Anna Jones, and Dave Duggan) coming out on top closely followed by the “Quonset Hut *Killers*” and the “Locals”.

Emceeing this entertaining event again this year was Joe Cassady, a Portsmouth High School History teacher. Joe’s quick wit and energetic style as master of ceremonies provided an evening of fun for the contestants and the audience. Teams consisted of 2 to 6 players. Trivia questions focused on Portsmouth’s rich history and included a diverse selection of questions relating to landmarks, individuals, events and more. Questions were challenging and created by Portsmouth Town Historian, Jim Garman, who was on hand to judge the event.

Organizers say that The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille was a perennial host for the event, whose building itself is a part of Portsmouth’s history. The restaurant is housed in an original Quonset Hut built in 1942 as part of the US Navy’s PT-Boat Training Center (attended by JFK) at Melville. The space was converted into a restaurant over 30 years ago and began operation as The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille in 2016.