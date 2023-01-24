With construction underway at Rogers High School, regionalization with Middletown in limbo, and growing concerns in schools across the country about behavioral health issues – What’sUpNewp welcomes back Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain for her regular WUN videocast at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

We took a break over the holidays, but issues did not, and we’re anxious to catch up with the superintendent.

We’ll want to know what’s next? What’s the plan now that the regionalization vote with Middletown failed in a close election in November? Will there be another attempt? A cooling-off period? Another plan?

Construction is underway to replace Rogers High School, and we’ll want to know how that work is going. Is it on schedule, on budget? Speaking about on budget, have the overruns come under control? And, if it’s about scaling back, what’s on the chopping block? Are there fundraising efforts to make up the shortfall?

We’ll look at staffing, now and into the future. Are all positions filled? And what are the prospects for next year, as reports continue that teachers will be leaving across the country in large numbers because of what they perceive as insufficient pay, and a lessening of dignity in the classroom.

Are students catching up from lost learning during the pandemic? What’s the latest data for Newport students? We’ll also look at behavioral health issues, many the result of the pandemic.

