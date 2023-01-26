What’s ahead for travel and tourism in 2023? Just how bad or good was 2022 for the tourism industry?

Evan Smith, President & CEO of Discover Newport, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation on Wednesday, February 15 at 10 am to answer those questions and discuss much more.

Discover Newport, a non-profit destination management organization, is dedicated to the promotion of the City of Newport and its eight surrounding townships in Newport and Bristol Counties, Rhode Island including Barrington, Bristol, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Warren as a premiere destination for business and leisure travel.

Have a question for Evan? Leave it in the comments below. You can watch the conversation live here or anytime afterward on whatsupnewp.com.

Sign up for our free newsletter at whatsupnewp.substack.com, we’ll email you a video and podcast of the interview shortly after we wrap up.