The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Newport County, Rhode Island and surrounding areas. The advisory is in effect from 9 PM on Wednesday, January 26th to 9 AM EST on Thursday, January 27th. During this time, residents can expect south winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

The advisory affects Southern Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the Islands. The strong winds may blow around unsecured objects and could cause tree limbs to fall and power outages.

The National Weather Service advises residents to use extra caution when driving, particularly if operating a high-profile vehicle. Outdoor objects should be secured to prevent them from being blown away. Gusty winds of around 35 mph are expected to continue into Thursday afternoon.

Wind Advisory

