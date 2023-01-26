Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
Friday, January 27
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 1 pm: Lunch and Learn at Oliver Hazard Perry
- 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Outsider Art: Harnessing Color Opening Reception at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6 pm: Yoga, Movie & Dinner Night at Common Fence Point Hall
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Dillon Stankowitz from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Kyle Lacy Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Danielle Boucher & Matt Regan from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
- See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Saturday, January 28
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9:30 am: Yoga & Meditation with Rev Shelley & Greg Sabatino @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 3 pm: Relationship Renewal Retreat: A New Year’s Carol
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Silk Flower Wreath Workshop at Cutie Curls Boutique
- 2 pm: Winter Speaker Series 2023: Monica Young at Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Newport String Project Hosts Performance Party at St. Columba’s Chapel
- 6 pm: Parent Night Out at Conanicut Yacht Club
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Noyz from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Kyle Lacy Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Flan & Friends from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Davina Yannetty & Matt Regan from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
- See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Sunday, January 29
Things To Do
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Middletown Historical Society Lecture: “Middletown Farms: The Roots of Our History” at Middletown Public Library
- 3:35 pm: Community Cacao Gatherings
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351’s from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Mel & Friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.