Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

Friday, January 27

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Dillon Stankowitz from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Kyle Lacy Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Danielle Boucher & Matt Regan from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled.
  See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Saturday, January 28

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Noyz from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Kyle Lacy Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Flan & Friends from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Davina Yannetty & Matt Regan from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled.
  See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Sunday, January 29

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351’s from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Mel & Friends from 1 pm to 4 pm

City & Government

