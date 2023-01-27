With good weather in the forecast, this weekend is a great one to get out and enjoy some local music at the state’s clubs and bars. Here are a few top picks around the region, featuring bands that are mostly new to “Six Picks.” Have a great weekend!

Friday: Vudu Sister has a unique and intense sound that was recognized by the staff at the Newport Folk Festival when they appeared there in 2013. The band, which plays gothic folk with a dash of grunge, shares the Union Station Brewery show in Providence with Cannibal Ramblers starting around 9PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: American roots band Dustbowl Revival is known for booty-shaking soul songs and cut-to-heart folk-rock ballads. Dance the night away at their Greenwich Odeum show in East Greenwich Saturday night beginning at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Singer-Songwriter Amanda Adams was a 2021 nominee for “New Artist of the Year” at the New England Music Awards. She’ll bring her warm vibes to Moonshine Alley in Providence Saturday beginning around 5PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Singer-Songwriter Lainey Dionne will be playing Johnny’s Restaurant in Middletown at 6PM. Dionne’s 2021 debut album “Self Titled” amassed over 200,000 Spotify plays, check out her tunes beginning around 6PM. Click here for details.

Friday: Head to the legendary Patrick’s Pub on Smith Hill in Providence for the power-pop sounds of John Larson and the Silver Fields. With support from special guest Half Baked HornsThe band takes the stage around 9PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Boston-based Fellswater is a 7 piece Celtic ensemble that plays music from traditional to modern, drawing from the music of Scotland, Ireland, Brittany, Canada and beyond. Catch thier high-energy show at the Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland starting at 7PM. Click here for details.