The College of the Holy Cross has announced its Fall 2022 Dean’s List, and two students from Portsmouth, Rhode Island are among those being recognized for their academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

The students are Caryn Leigh Comerford, a member of the class of 2026, and Michael Sheehan, a member of the class of 2025

To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The College of the Holy Cross is located in Worcester, Massachusetts.