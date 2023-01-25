College of the Holy Cross during the Fall 2022 semester. Photo by Michael Ivins

The College of the Holy Cross has announced its Fall 2022 Dean’s List, and two students from Portsmouth, Rhode Island are among those being recognized for their academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

The students are Caryn Leigh Comerford, a member of the class of 2026, and Michael Sheehan, a member of the class of 2025

To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The College of the Holy Cross is located in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in...