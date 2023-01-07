The Rhode Island General Assembly kick off its 2023 legislative session this week.

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week. For more information on any of these items visit http://www.rilegislature.gov/pressrelease

Shekarchi re-elected Speaker; lists housing, homelessness as top priorities

Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) was re-elected to

lead the House of Representatives as the 2023-2024 term began. He outlined a

legislative agenda topped by addressing the state’s affordable housing and

homelessness crises, and pledged to continue fostering a collaborative spirit in the

House and state government, to spend state resources prudently and to renew the push

to make Rhode Island a hub for bioscience and green industries.

Senate President Ruggerio re-elected; lays out legislative priorities for 2023

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence)

was once again chosen to preside over the Senate for its 2023 legislative session,

laying out the agenda for the year including ensuring a quality education for every

student, ensuring every Rhode Islander can access health care, ensuring that children

inherit a cleaner, more resilient environment, ensuring that small businesses can

create jobs and thrive, continuing to strengthen and expand early childhood care and

education, reviewing the education funding formula, addressing the mental health

crisis, taking action to replace all of Rhode Island’s lead pipes, continuing to ensure

that all Rhode Islanders have access to safe and affordable housing.

Whip Kazarian introduces Equality in Abortion Coverage Act

House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian (D-Dist. 63, East Providence) has

introduced the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act. The legislation would ensure that individuals on Medicaid and state health insurance plans have coverage for abortion

procedures. The bill would add Rhode Island to the ranks of 16 states, including

Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and Maine, whose Medicaid programs cover

abortion.

Sen. Acosta and Rep. Felix elected co-chairs of R.I. Black and Latino Caucus

Sen. Jonathon Acosta (D-Dist. 16, Central Falls, Pawtucket) and Rep. Leonela Felix

(D-Dist. 61, Pawtucket) have been elected as the co-chairs of the Rhode Island

Legislative Black and Latino Caucus by their fellow caucus members. The previous

chair was Rep. Karen Alzate (D-Dist. 60, Pawtucket).

General Assembly honors late Gov. Lincoln C. Almond

The House and the Senate honored former Gov. Lincoln C. Almond, who passed

away Jan. 2 at age 86. Almond, a Republican, served as governor from 1995 to 2003.

He championed public education at all levels and is remembered by lawmakers for

working with them in a bipartisan fashion.