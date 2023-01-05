Aquidneck Island’s Teen and Adult Women’s Chorus, the Aquidneck Singers, are welcoming new members to join them starting in January. The chorus, conducted by Elizabeth Woodhouse and accompanied by Jan Navarro, meets weekly on Tuesdays at the Common Fence Point Community Hall in Portsmouth. No audition is required to join and the fee for the spring semester is $75, with a discounted rate of $20 for high school and college students. Scholarships are also available.

The Aquidneck Singers perform a variety of music, including pieces from other cultures and languages, in diverse styles and from different time periods. Rehearsals are enjoyable and social gatherings are scheduled throughout the year. Singers of all levels are welcome and will have the opportunity to develop their unique voices and musical skills.

In-person classes are available to fully vaccinated individuals, with proof of vaccination required before the first rehearsal. The chorus is taking safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which can be found on their website.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the Aquidneck Singers, you can reach out to them at aquidnecksingers@gmail.com or sign up on their website. For more information about the chorus, visit www.newportsings.org/aboutas.