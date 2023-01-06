The Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus will host a virtual conversation on climate change with Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m. EST. The event, which is open to the public, will take place on Zoom and will provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the latest environmental news from Washington and to ask questions of Senator Whitehouse, a leading advocate for climate initiatives in the Senate.

Representatives Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) and Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown), the co-founders of the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus, will host the event.

The caucus is a community group that aims to give a voice to the importance of mitigating and adapting to climate change. This is the third consecutive year that Senator Whitehouse has joined the caucus for this forum.

To attend the event, pre-registration is required and can be done at this link. Questions for Senator Whitehouse can be submitted in advance through the registration form or by emailing Aquidneckclimate@gmail.com.