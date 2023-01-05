Salve Regina University has announced that Sean Sullivan, Ed.D., will be its new director of athletics, effective January 30.

Sullivan has been the associate vice president of student affairs and director of athletics at The Catholic University of America since 2013. He will replace Jody Mooradian, who retired after serving in the position since 2016.

“I have long thought highly of Salve Regina and have imagined it to be a uniquely special place,” Sullivan said. “By emphasizing the concepts of compassion and empathy, the University’s mission creates an environment in which the health of the community, or how community members care for one another, is prioritized each day.”

Sullivan has more than three decades of higher education leadership experience in athletics and student affairs. In his new role, he will oversee Salve Regina’s NCAA Division III intercollegiate athletics program, which includes about 550 student-athletes competing in 20 varsity sports.

“Sean is a seasoned athletics director, and he brings a wealth of knowledge to Salve,” said Letizia Gambrell-Boone, Ed.D., Salve’s vice president for student affairs. “As we prepare to enter the NEWMAC and elevate our student athlete experience, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him join our community.”

He will also guide the university as it officially joins the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) in July and begins participating in conference play during the 2023-2024 academic year.

Prior to his time at CUA, Sullivan served as director of athletics and recreation at Clark University, assistant dean for athletics at York College of Pennsylvania, and interim director of athletics at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

