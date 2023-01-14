The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will implement winter service changes effective Monday, January 23, 2023. RIPTA makes regular service adjustments three times a year in response to seasonal changes and/or passenger use. This round of changes is focused on connecting service to the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center.

RIPTA’s existing Pawtucket transit center on Roosevelt Avenue (across from Slater Mill) is relocating to the new multi-modal Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center, located at 300 Pine Street in Pawtucket. The new transit center will feature robust RIPTA service and MBTA commuter rail service, connecting passengers to Providence and Boston. Starting January 23, 2023, Routes 1, R-Line, 71, 72, 73, 75, 76, 78, 80 and QX will be adjusted to serve the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center. In addition to serving the new transit center, Route 78 and the R-Line will continue to serve the former site on Roosevelt Avenue.

“RIPTA is excited about the opening of the new center because it will markedly increase the bus-to-rail connections we can help our passengers make,” said RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian. “These connections are vital as people are encouraged to leave their cars behind and use mass transit. Our service to this new transit center is robust and includes the R-Line, our highest frequency route. We encourage people to see how seamless bus-to-rail travel can be.”

The new transit center will make it easier and more convenient for many Rhode Islanders traveling to and from Boston and other destinations in Massachusetts to use bus and train service. It will also help mitigate highway congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The following routes will be affected by the winter service changes:

R-Line Broad/North Main

1 Eddy/Hope/Benefit

50 Douglas Ave./Bryant University

71 Broad St./Pawtucket Ave.

72 Weeden/Central Falls

73 Mineral Spring/Twin River/CCRI

75 Dexter/Lincoln Mall

76 Central Ave.

78 Beverage Hill/East Providence

80 Armistice Blvd.

QX Quonset Express

Passengers are strongly encouraged to check new schedules for how service changes may affect them. They may also pick up the leaflet entitled Winter Changes Effective January 23, 2023 that is available at Kennedy Plaza; the leaflet is also viewable online.