The Rhode Island Wind Ensemble (RIWE) will be holding a family-friendly concert, titled “One World,” on Sunday, February 19th, at 7:00 pm at the Newport Marriott Hotel Atrium. The concert will feature light “pops” music from around the globe and will be a fundraiser for the Seamen’s Church Institute of Newport.

The Rhode Island Wind Ensemble is a dynamic performing group of fifty professional and avocational musicians, known as the Ocean State’s premiere community wind band. They have been entertaining audiences in Rhode Island and beyond for many years with their diverse repertoire and high-quality performances.

All donations collected at the concert will benefit the Seamen’s Church Institute of Newport, an organization that has been providing a place of hospitality for men and women making their livelihood or pleasure on the sea and along its shores since 1833. The organization serves a diverse range of visitors, including sea captains, Navy sailors, immigrant fishermen, recreational sailors, waterfront workers, summer tourists and those in the community who have fallen on hard times. The building is open 365 days a year and serves approximately 50,000 people annually.

The concert will take place at the Newport Marriott Hotel Atrium, located at 25 America’s Cup Ave., Newport, RI. Admission to the concert is by free will donation, with a suggested donation of $10. More information about the concert and the Rhode Island Wind Ensemble can be found at https://fb.me/e/2xpJvGGVz.