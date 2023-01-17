Rep. John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Tiverton, Portsmouth), the Majority Floor Manager of the House of Representatives, has started the new legislative session by introducing four bills focused on local issues.

The first bill (2023-H 5016) would codify changes made by the citizens of Tiverton to the Town Charter. The amendments pertain to the powers of the town council to set the educational requirements for certain town positions, powers of the personnel board in hiring seasonal and temporary workers, and revising the budget adoption process.

The second bill (2023-H 5022) would allow school committees to add items to their agendas for the purposes of discussion only, without having to publish notice of the additional items.

“Under current law, school committees are the only public body that aren’t allowed to do this,” said Representative Edwards. “This became more of an issue during the pandemic, where school committees have needed to discuss — but not vote on — issues that crop up.”

The third bill (2023-H 5034) would provide that only facilities located within Rhode Island be eligible for permits to operate as official inspection stations for the inspection of vehicles.

“When it comes to state inspections, there is no reciprocity with Massachusetts or Connecticut,” said Representative Edwards. “This bill would keep those venues that perform state inspections within Rhode Island’s borders and aid small business.”

All three bills are cosponsored by Rep. Michelle E. McGaw (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton).

The fourth bill (2023-H 5037) would require all aquaculture leases in the Sakonnet river area to be located at least 1,000 feet from the median high tide line.

“This would grandfather all existing farms that are currently in place,” said Representative Edwards. This addresses an issue brought to my attention from residents in the Seapowet area who are concerned about aquaculture farm proposals that would usurp resident use and access to the area at the bridge and the Seapowet Marsh preserve.”