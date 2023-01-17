Rhode Island House Representative Lauren Carson has released her 2023 constituent survey, which will be available online until January 26.

The survey covers a range of topics including housing, the economy, education, the environment, and more.

Carson said, “I love talking to my constituents in person and getting a feel for how people are feeling about certain issues. This survey is an extension of those conversations, and I am hoping to reach a wider audience to make sure I am hearing from all my constituents.” She added, “I consider constituent services to be a huge part of my work. I encourage you to please reach out to me any time with questions or concerns.”

Carson represents Newport House District 75.

Visit www.laurencarson.com to take the survey. The survey is currently open and will close on January 26, 2023. Carson can be reached at laurenhcarson@gmail.com