Newport’s local-favorite nighttime 5K returns on April 1st! Registration is now open for the eighth annual Behan Bros Newport Night Run, benefiting the Newport Public Education Foundation and produced by Gray Matter Marketing.

“As our largest fundraiser of the year, the Behan Bros. Newport Night Run has a tremendous impact on our mission to provide enriching educational experiences for the students of Newport’s public schools,” says Kate Borgueta, President of the Newport Public Education Foundation. “Event sponsorships directly benefit educators and community partners as they develop innovative programs and projects that span all grade levels. Thanks to the generosity and commitment of our supporters, the Behan Bros. Newport Night Run has impacted thousands of students since its inception in 2014.”

The Behan Bros Newport Night Run is Newport’s only after-hours 5K. The course starts and finishes at Rogers High School, following a loop course on Hazards Road, Ocean Drive, Hammersmith Road, Beacon Hill Road and finally returning to Wickham Road for the finish. The course is lined with light features and lit mileage markers. Participants are encouraged to wear bright-colored or neon clothing and run with headlamps, lights, and glow-sticks. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome to participate!

The 2023 edition will have Behan Bros return as title sponsor, and 100% of all sponsorships for the event go directly to the Newport Public Education Foundation. The NPEF is an independent, non-profit whose mission is to improve the performance of Newport public school children by enhancing their educational opportunities and by building broad-based community support for quality public education. Local businesses interested in sponsorship can visit newportnightrun.com and click “become a sponsor.”

For participants, the event is open to runners and walkers of all ages, with special pricing available for students. Early-bird registration runs through February 28th. More information and registration is available on www.newportnightrun.com