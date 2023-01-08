Rosemary Rolando, age 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on January 6, 2023 at Newport Hospital. Rosemary was born in Newport to Mario and Florence (Savory) Rolando. She worked for Child & Family Services for several years taking care of the elderly, a job she found very rewarding. She was a long time communicant of St. Barnabas Church and a member of their choir, and was also a member of the Middletown Senior Center Choir. In her spare time, she was an avid scrapbooker and well known for her beautifully hand crafted greeting cards.

Rosemary is survived by her children; Christina Wiesbicki and her husband Joseph of Tiverton and Andrew Mettert and his wife Lisa of Iowa, her siblings Patricia Lidstone and her husband Norman of Portsmouth, Fidelis Silvia and her husband Lawrence of Portsmouth, Robert Rolando and his wife Julie of New Hampshire, JoAnne O’Dell of Middletown, Richard Rolando of New Hampshire, and her grandchildren Reid, Quinn, and Mason Mettert, and her sister in laws Mary Rolando and Gloria Rolando and several nieces and nephews all of whom she loved.

Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Frederick Rolando and sister in law Theresa Rolando.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made to either St. Barnabas Church, or St. Lucy’s Church, 969 West Main Rd, Middletown, RI 02842.

