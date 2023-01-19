Diane A. O’Hara, 85, of Newport passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Diane was born on August 28, 1937 in Malden, MA to Loring and Margorie (Bayless) Spranker. She was the second of two daughters. Diane grew up in Swampscott, MA and graduated from Swampscott High School in 1955.

Diane met and married the love of her life, George F. O’Hara on May 18, 1957. They were married for 63 years and together raised 7 children. After spending her early years of marriage raising her children, she focussed her studies on health care. She graduated from the first Certified Nursing Assistant program in the Vocational Education Program at Roger’s High School in Newport. Diane was a Nursing Assistant and private duty caregiver at both Newport Hospital Emergency Department and private residences for over 20 years. Her greatest accomplishment, however, was her life-long contributions to her family as a wife, mother, and homemaker to her husband, children and grandchildren. Her large extended family and friends meant the world to her.

Diane reinvented herself in the last several years by immersing herself in her community and especially the Edward King House Senior Center, a magnificent hub for people over 50 years old in the Newport community. She volunteered at the center as well as taking part in multiple exercise and social activities.

Diane is survived by her children: Terry (Ted) Reagle, Janet (Mike) Healy, Mary (Jim) Mackenzie, George (Kerry) O’Hara, John (Valerie) O’Hara, Ruth (Kevin) Lyons, and Nancey O’Hara Schnelli (daughter-in-law). She leaves 14 grandchildren: Michael, Steven, Cam, Billy, Liam, John, Elyse, Packy, Anna, Katherine, Sean, Franny, Elia and Abby. He is also survived by his brothers, Tom and Joe O’Hara, and many nieces and nephews.

Diane was predeceased by her husband George, her son Bill and her sister, Margie.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Newport Hospital and Hopehealth Hospice.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 4pm-7pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 10 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, at Spring and Williams St., Newport. Burial will immediately follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln., Middletown.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: Edward King House Senior Center Memorial Fund, 35 King St., Newport, RI 02840 or, please see website www.edwardkinghouse.org