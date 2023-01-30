The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County recently announced that it has received a $10,000 grant from the Newport Festivals Foundation (NFF) to support music education programs for Club members.

The Club says that the funding will allow them to expand its recording studio and continue to offer such programs as the evidence-based BGCA programs of Lyricism 101, which focuses on expressive writing, and MusicMakers, which teaches the fundamentals of music production. Led by staff with music experience, Club members are able to create works of music that transcribe their thoughts and emotions into forms of musical expression.

“For ten years now, Newport Festivals Foundation has supported our Club kids and brought them opportunities that they might not otherwise have,” stated Club Executive Director Joe Pratt in a statement. “Whether it’s tickets to the Jazz Festival, a performance by a folk festival musician, financial support or equipment, NFF has always encouraged our kids to explore and develop an interest in music. We are grateful for this partnership and the unique experiences it brings.”

Through the Club’s music initiatives, members ages 5 to 18, can learn music production and recording and experience singing, playing instruments, composition, and choreography. Over the summer, a group crafted their own instruments and used them to record an original cover of “Riptide” by Vance Joy. Many have performed at several events, including the Newport Yacht Rendezvous, the Club’s annual signature fundraising gala. Other works have been published on YouTube or the Club website, www.bgcnewport.org.

“We are thrilled to continue our support of the music programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County,” said Dan Swain, Director of Programs and Development for Newport Festivals Foundation in a statement. “We feel an immense responsibility to ensure that every student in Newport has access to high-quality music education. We’ve seen, first hand, the impactful work that the Boys and Girls Club is doing to teach about lyrics, audio engineering and more. Keep up the great work!”

Newport Festivals Foundation is committed to ensuring that every student on Aquidneck Island has access to high-quality music education, and, for over 65 years, it has shown that music has the ability to change lives. Its mission is to “foster the legacy and expand the impact of our festivals by supporting artists and music education programs year-round, across the country.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County was founded in 1956 to provide a safe place for youth, where they could find help with challenges and encouragement to reach their goals. For more than 66 years, the Club has grown and evolved while staying true to its mission of “inspiring and enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.” As the leading youth guidance agency in our community, the Club continues to provide a positive, safe and fun environment for children and teens to learn and grow and plays a vital role in strengthening and supporting the community served. Each Club activity falls into at least one of three core areas – Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Character & Leadership Development – utilizing evidence-informed and evidence-based programs that put young people on the path to success.