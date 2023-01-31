The Newport County Youth Chorus is welcoming students in grades 5-8 to join “Discover your voice,” a 6-week session for singers who want more individualized attention (similar to a group voice class with time dedicated to each student one-on-one), are interested in songwriting or want to get better at singing in front of people or preparing for auditions.

It is free to participate and no audition or previous experience is necessary — just a love of singing! Classes are fun, encouraging, and joyful!

“Discover your voice” is offered on Thursdays from 3:30 – 5:00 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church (200 Turner Road, Middletown). Classes begin on February 9.

All are welcome! If you or someone you know would like to join the group, please reach out to newportcountyyouthchorus@gmail.com or sign up at www.newportsings.org/join. For more information about the chorus, please visit https://www.newportsings.org.