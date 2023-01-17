C.K. Collins, originally from Tennessee, settled in Middletown just last year and found her perfect space to write her first book. The Swipe Right Effect: The Power to Get Unstuck is a nonfiction creative memoir that highlights great advice from friends all over the world.

Collins, who goes by Kelly in her book, shares stories from her own life pre- and post-divorce but also shares her interviews with nine other women who have faced big life challenges.

“This book is a pay it forward effort that shares with the reader all the amazing advice I was given after a big life change,” shared Gilfillan.

“Hearing from my friends firsthand in the interviews allows the reader to connect with them, read their story, and absorb the advice that was life-changing for me.”

Collectively, Collins and her friends hope to give the reader ideas for a way back to their own happiness. She describes this book as the moon reflecting the love light of others.

The interviews include stories of pain and renewal from many forms of loss including loss of friendship, a child, a spouse, and a marriage. Their unifying hope is that in reading their stories, readers will find their way, their power, and their joy.

Collins settled in Middletown to write a four-part series with the next book focusing on the effect of solo travel in her life. She will share tales about her adventures, the people she met along the way, and what she learned from each culture.

“Living by the ocean has been a lifelong dream of mine and walking on the beach every day has been the perfect setting for outlining my books,” said Collins.

“The setting here in Newport and Middletown is a complete inspiration not just for the books but for how I want to live my life. The island feels like home.”

Feeling stuck? So was C.K. Collins, aka Kelly.

After experiencing a significant loss over five years ago, Collins was searching for her new life, her new joy and a new love. She chose to do the hard work to heal and found a new path to empowerment. She chose to swipe right for herself (and she did some dating too).

The Swipe Right Effect was born out of gratitude for all the support and wisdom shared with Collins in her own recovery from divorce. She shares stories from her personal journey and, importantly, she also interviews ten special friends who shared their hearts and time.

Collectively, they hope to give the reader ideas for a way back to their own happiness.

The interviews include stories of pain and renewal from many forms of loss. Their unifying hope is that in reading their stories, you will find your way, your power, and your joy.

Each chapter also contains an Empowerment Practice tied to the story so that the reader can work through challenges in their own lives.

Are you ready to change your life?

Kelly grew up in Nashville, TN and is currently residing in Middletown, Rhode Island while writing her first book in a four-part series, The Swipe Right Effect.

Kelly raised her three girls while moving around the country for work. She lived in Mississippi, Alabama, Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Texas and moved back to Tennessee in 2001. Kelly is very proud of her three grown daughters and their partners and travels to spend time with them as often as possible.