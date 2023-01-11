Who couldn’t use a dose of vibrant color during New England’s gray days? The Jamestown Arts Center invites all to feast their eyes on the latest exhibit, Outsider Art: Harnessing Color. The show opens Friday, January 27 with a reception from 5:30-7:30pm; the exhibit will be available for viewing through April 1.

This exhibit celebrates creating without limitation and builds upon the term Outsider Art, which notably refers to a diverse group of artists who are most often denied voices and opportunities. The exhibit, which brings together an array of self-taught artists from six East Coast studios, seeks to expand the range of outsider artists, particularly those with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

“The artists selected for this exhibit use color as an undeniable means of creative expression,” explains co-curator, Casey Weibust. “Along with bold color, look for little treasures like fingerprints, leftover tape, and other marks that speak to a unique style of engagement between artist, art, and viewer.”

The show, curated by Melissa Seitz, Vince Ruvolo, and Casey Weibust from Looking Upwards, represents six East Coast studios, Artists’ Exchange (RI), Center for Creative Works (PA), Downtown Designs Gallery (RI), Spindleworks (ME), Out of the Box Studio & Gallery (RI), and Studio 57 (RI).

Outsider Art: Harnessing Color will be on view from January 27 – April 1, 2023. The opening reception and ongoing exhibit are free and open to the public. Gallery Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 am – 3 pm. Facilities are accessible.

The JAC will host two free workshops in conjunction with the exhibit. Weaving and printmaking workshops are slated for February 11th and March 4th from 12-3 pm. Additional information is available here.

At a Glance:

WHAT: Outsider Art: Harnessing Color Exhibit

WHEN: Opening Reception January 27 5:30-7:30pm; Exhibit January 27 – April 1, 2023

WHERE: Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley Street, Jamestown

INFO: Free admission, jamestownartcenter.org/events

GALLERY HOURS: Wednesday through Saturday, 11 am – 3pm

About the Jamestown Arts Center:

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theatre, dance and musical performances, film screenings, and educational programming including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop redesigned by award winning architects Estes/Twombly. Since 2014, it’s won five of Rhode Island Monthly’s ‘Best of Rhode Island’ awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.

The Jamestown Arts Center is a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org