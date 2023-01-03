The Alliance Française de Newport (AFN) is set to kick off its French language classes for the new year on January 17, 2023.

The classes, which will be held on the campus of Salve Regina University, will be available to students of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced speakers.

In addition to traditional language classes, the AFN is also offering a Conversation Salon for students to practice their speaking skills in a more relaxed setting. The salon will initially be held at the instructor’s home in South Kingstown.

If you’re looking to learn or improve your French language skills in the new year, the AFN’s classes may be the perfect opportunity for you. For more information on class times and pricing, contact the Alliance Française de Newport.

More Information

The Alliance Française de Newport (AFN) is offering Beginning, Intermediate and Advanced French Classes, as well as a Conversation Salon, starting January 17-18-19 and ending April 25-26-27. Classes will be held on the campus of Salve Regina University, Newport, in the O’Hare Academic Building located at the corner of Ochre Point Avenue and Shepherd Avenue. The Conversation Salon will initially meet at the instructor’s home in the Green Hill section of South Kingstown.

A basic Alliance Française Membership in the amount of $45 is required in addition to Tuition.

French 1- Beginning-Tuesday 7:00-8:00, O’Hare Room 203 – $100 Tuition

French 2- Intermediate-Tuesday 5:30-6:30, O’Hare Room 203 – $100 Tuition

French 3- Advanced- Wednesday 6:00-7:00, O’Hare Room 203 – $100 Tuition

French 4- Conversation Salon-Advanced-Thursday 6:00, Instructor’s home- $50 Tuition

Registration is required,, and payment needs to be made before the date of the first class. Classes are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Each class is limited to 25 students. The Conversation Salon is limited to 15.

For Registration and online payments, visit the AFN website: https://alliancefrancaisenewportri.org/

Checks payable to Alliance Française de Newport may be sent to P.O. Box 361, Newport, RI 02840.

For more information, please contact AFN by email at: afnewportri@gmail.com

The mission of the Alliance Française de Newport is to promote an understanding and appreciation of the language and culture of France and French-speaking people and our nation’s historic and continuing relationship with France by providing educational and cultural programs for Members and the general public.