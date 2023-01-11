Ladies and gentlemen, hold onto your lucky horseshoes and rabbit feet, because the stars have aligned and Friday the 13th is about to bring some serious luck to one lucky lottery player! The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a whopping $1.35 billion and Rhode Islanders are crossing their fingers and toes, hoping to be the ones to strike it big.

But it’s not just the Mega Millions jackpot that has folks talking. Teodoro Santana, a resident of Providence, had a lucky break of his own when he won $10,000 in last night’s drawing. He purchased his winning ticket at America’s Food Basket, and plans to take a vacation with his wife. Imagine winning enough money to take a vacation, all because of a last-minute quick-pick ticket!

Teodoro Santana. Photo provided by Rhode Island Lottery.

But wait, there’s more! A Powerball ticket sold in Wakefield on December 21st has been claimed by a man who won a tidy sum of $50,000. The ticket was sold at Belmont Marketplace, and we can only imagine the excitement he felt when he realized he was a winner.

So, whether you’re feeling lucky or just looking for a little bit of fun, it’s time to head out and purchase your Mega Millions and Powerball tickets. Who knows, you could be the one who strikes it big and turns Friday the 13th into the luckiest day of the year.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night at 11 pm and the next Powerball drawing is on tonight at 10:59 pm with a Jackpot of $360 million. You just never know!