Detailed Forecast

The National Weather Service has provided the following forecast for the next 7 days.

Today

A slight chance of snow before 7 am, then rain. Areas of fog before 7 am. High near 44. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight

A chance of rain before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 9pm. Patchy fog between 9pm and midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind around 14 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.