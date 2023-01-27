Castle Hill Inn will be offering their Valentine’s Day dinner experience for couples to enjoy on February 14th.

The property’s culinary team has created a special four-course menu filled with a selection of standout dishes such as “Perfect Partners” made with Native oysters and Siberian caviar, “Lovebirds” made of Squab, foie gras and wheat, Atlantic Halibut and more. Guests will also enjoy a selection of desserts such as the “Kissed by a Rose” dark chocolate mousse with red wine velvet cake and rose.

The specialty dinner will be offered at $135 per person, with wine pairings and add-ons upon request. The full menu can be seen here.

Additionally, couples looking for a romantic getaway can book Castle Hill Inn’s “Retreat to Romance” package. The package includes a two-night stay at the Castle Hill Inn, gourmet breakfast and afternoon tea daily, a bottle of Rosé Champagne, fresh flowers, and chocolate dipped strawberries upon arrival, a tasting-menu dinner for two in the Dining Room at Castle Hill, and two 60-minute treatments in The Retreat at Castle Hill by Farmaesthetics.