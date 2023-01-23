The latest business and commercial listings show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business.

The names and locations are generally left out, but there are occasional exceptions.

Here are some that have been listed within the last thirty days;

0 Address Withheld Rd, Middletown RI 02842 (Middletown) $100,000

“Turn key Middletown deli for sale. Business has been in operation at this location successfully for over 12 years and almost 90 years on the island. All equipment including multiple hoods, convection oven, pizza oven, ansell systems, 10 top gas stove with ovens, fryolators, display cases, walk in cooler and freezer and tables/chairs are all included. Two years left on the lease with extension possibilities and lots of local goodwill and catering clients. Proof of funds required.”

Turn key Middletown deli for sale. Business has been in operation at this location successfully for over 12 years and almost 90 years on the island. All equipment including multiple hoods, convection oven, pizza oven, ansell systems, 10 top gas stove…”

Well-established profitable Sandwich Shop (Woonsocket) $95,000

“National Franchise Sandwich Chain. Turnkey opportunity. Location has been open for 15 years. Profitable with potential to expand on-line and catering. Third party delivery service with Uber Eats, Doordash and Grub Hub.”

Turnkey neighborhood restaurant. Breakfast, lunch, or dinner (Cranston) $159,000

“Unique opportunity to purchase a great little 15-year-old BYOB restaurant in the Edgewood section of Cranston. Recently remodeled and very clean.”

High-Volume Fast-Casual Restaurant Providence, RI – Providence Place! $999,000

“Offering Hershey’s premium ice cream and milkshakes, plus real-fruit smoothies. Along with burgers, chicken sandwiches & tenders, fries and more.”

Del’s Lemonade Franchise/ Territory (Warwick) $110,000

“Own this great Rhode Island tradition. Great opportunity to own a franchise territory. Everything you need to start making money on the first day. Established area with established locations to sell your lemonade. There is still more room to grow this area as well. This is a fun, rewarding opportunity to be your own boss. Call 401-255-3355 now to be ready for the start of the season.”

Elegant Restaurant & Wine Bar – Real Estate Available (Providence County) $1,600,000

“Elegant Restaurant & Wine Bar with Full Liquor License included; the real estate is also available! This very profitable business is only currently open for dinner 5 nights per week. The renovated freestanding building is in immaculate condition. Sales and profits could be greatly increased by adding lunch service and opening 7 days a week. Sales for 2023 are projected to exceed $2.5 million! Buy the Business and Real Estate or the Business alone. The is perfect for an Owner/Operator.”

Turnkey spa in a tourist town with year round clients (Narragansett) $95,000

“Spacious one treatment room skin care studio in a beautiful seaside location..Great neighbors and a nice landlord. This business has been a success since I began in September.2018. As soon as I reopened my doors after shutdown, the business bounced back with a 6 figure income in no time.,”