The weather forecast for Newport for the week ahead is looking mostly cloudy with chances of rain and snow throughout the week.

On Monday, there is a chance of rain and snow before 9am, followed by a chance of rain between 9am and 2pm. Patchy fog is also expected between 10am and noon. The rest of the day will be cloudy, gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high of around 40 degrees. The wind will be from the west at 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%, with little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low of around 31 degrees. The wind will be from the west at around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny, with a high of around 41 degrees. The wind will be from the northwest at 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28 degrees. The wind will be from the north at 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high of around 41 degrees. The wind will be from the east at around 6 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34 degrees. The wind will be from the east at 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday will have a chance of rain after 3pm, with mostly cloudy skies and a high of around 44 degrees. The wind will be from the east at 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Thursday night will have a high chance of rain, mainly after 2am. It will be cloudy, with a low of around 39 degrees. The wind will be from the east at around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday will bring rain, with a high of around 48 degrees. The wind will be from the east at 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Friday night will also have a high chance of rain, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 37 degrees. The wind will be from the northeast at 9 to 11 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday will have a chance of rain, with mostly cloudy skies and a high of around 43 degrees. The wind will be from the northwest at 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 30 degrees. The wind will be from the north at around 15 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high of around 42 degrees. The wind will be from the north at around 16 mph.

Overall, it looks like a mostly cloudy week with chances of rain and snow throughout. Be sure to stay updated with the latest weather forecast and bring appropriate clothing if you are planning to be outdoors.